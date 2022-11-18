Here's How Maverick Elon Musk's Wacky Ideas Altering Twitter’s Functioning Since Takeover

Ever since SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took over the microblogging site Twitter, it seems the fate of the platform lingered in the "dark" with each passing day. Musk, who has been running multiple billionaire organisations with a track record of "great success", has made a number of "drastic" changes in the social media platform, resulting in major chaos both inside and outside of the company. Some even claim the "death of Twitter" on social media platforms, with regular anti-Twitter posts, criticising Musk's actions trend on the microblogging site.

However, the "drastic" situation of the well-established brand does not result after the dramatic takeover of the firm. It had started way back in April when he floated his idea of taking over a 100 per cent stake in the company.

How it all started:

In April this year, billionaire Tesla CEO Musk revealed his plan of acquiring the microblogging site. However, within a few days, he acknowledged that he is “not sure” if he would be able to buy Twitter. His revelation came hours after a media report cited a regulatory filing that he offered to acquire the company for $54.20 per share, or about $43 billion. The same was later confirmed by Twitter in a statement released on its blog. Several media reports claimed the then CEO Parag Agrawal told employees in a staff meeting that the company was evaluating Musk's offer.

Fake accounts

As of May, it was believed that the deal involving the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms was settled impassively. However, much of the drama has played out on Twitter itself, with Musk raising questions about the fake accounts. He often took to Twitter to lament his decision to acquire the platform. In June 2021, Twitter reportedly agreed to share its full information on spam "bots accounts" -- automated accounts that typically promote scams and misinformation. Confronted with the data Musk walked away from the deal. According to Twitter, it has around 229 million accounts, of which nearly 5 per cent are fake or bots. But he had disputed that 20 per cent or more are bogus, without contending any evidence.

In September this year, he walked away from the deal citing a big chunk of accounts are fake. This landed him in a legal battle with the microblogging site. Later, he took a U-turn in October and agreed to settle the promised deal. “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app," tweeted the billionaire, but did not clarify what he means or what was his intention behind the cryptic social media post.

How it's going: Mass layoffs

Barely two days ahead of a court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion deal for the microblogging site, the Tesla chief visited its San Francisco-based headquarters and announced the formal takeover of the platform. Within 24 hours of his takeover, he made several changes including the firing of top executives including then-CEO Parag Agrawal. Later, within a week, he announced mass layoffs and fired more than 7,500 employees. His action came despite facing worldwide criticism.

Paid verification

Later, Musk implemented a paid model of verification. According to Twitter, it is essential to provide a verification badge to notable personalities in order to curb misinformation coming from accounts that are impersonating people. Until now, the verification badge is free but now the world's richest man has said the service will not be free and the users have to pay $8 a month. This resulted in major chaos among the users. This resulted in the platform witnessing an unprecedented spike in fake accounts. Later, the microblogging site paused its 'Twitter Blue' services on Friday. However, on Sunday morning (Indian time), Musk again reiterated that the service might be available 'probably' in a week. "Probably end of next week," Musk replied to a user when asked, "When is Twitter Blue coming back?

Perform or get out

Twitter's new boss, Elon Musk, has warned the staff to either return to the office or "get out". This reportedly created major chaos among the employees who have been still enjoying working remotely. Several employees took to their own platform to show their discontentment over the recent changes announced by Musk. However, the world's richest man took to the microblogging site and ended the rumours that it was not a "compulsory" order.

Work from home

Further, multiple media reports claimed that Musk has softened the earlier ruling wherein he directed the employees to work from the office and disallowed working remotely. However, this time, he left the decision to the respective managers. "Regarding remote work, all that is required for approval is that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring that you are making an excellent contribution. It is also expected that you have in-person meetings with your colleagues on a reasonable cadence, ideally weekly, but not less than once per month," according to The Verge.

Elon Musk announces temporary closure of Twitter offices

Earlier today, the microblogging site announced it was temporarily closing its offices which would be effective from Thursday (local time). The latest order will be effective till next week i.e. November 21. "Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere," read the official mail, BBC reported. Although the microblogging site did not mention the exact reason for this abrupt move, it was speculated that the major development came hours after Twitter's new boss Elon Musk sent an email to employees-- "either perform or quit". The ultimatum clarified to the employees that they should either work long hours or leave the company with three months’ severance pay.

