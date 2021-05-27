How To Find And Join Twitter Spaces? Twitter Spaces Now Available On Desktop Browser

Twitter on Thursday went LIVE with its new audio conversation app ‘Spaces’ on the computer desktops and Android iOS web browsers. The Clubhouse-type live audio conversations app will appear at the top of your Twitter timeline as a ‘purple bubble’ for as long as it’s live. On the desktops or web browsers, when a user joins ‘Space’ as a listener, they can react to what they hear with emojis, check out any pinned Tweets, as well as follow along with captions, Tweet or DM Space, or request to speak. Here’s how one can join Spaces.

now, everyone with 600 or more followers can host a Space.



How to join Spaces

Twitter’s live audio conversation app Spaces is now available from desktop and mobile web browsers but it does not yet allow users to host rooms themselves on the web. One can join the audio rooms, though. One can tap on their profile image in ‘Fleets’, and scroll to the far right, and tap Spaces. This will enable a user to join as a Listener, including people who don't follow you as Spaces are public.

Also, the listeners can be directly invited into a space by DMing them a link to the space, Tweeting out a link, or sharing a link elsewhere. As many as 11 people (including the Host) can speak on Space, while creating a new Space one can click on the option to ‘Name your Space’ and ‘Start your Space’. A user can also ‘Schedule’ Space discussion for later. One can also choose the date and time for when they like Space to go live.

Create Twitter Space

On iPhone or Android web browser open Twitter

Tap on your profile picture on the top left corner

Scroll to the far right, now tap on 'Spaces'.

Choose your audio room audience by selecting Everyone, People you follow, or Only people you invite to speak.

Then tap 'Start your Space'.

You can now add as many as 10 speakers on your Space.

Twitter Space starts and you can now add a description for your Space.

starting today, spaces will be available on https://t.co/RD57W4QZPz (mobile web, desktop web)



our focus areas:

- infrastructure and listening UI that adapts to your screen size

- setting reminders for scheduled spaces

- accessibility and transcriptions pic.twitter.com/Wb0DQktkhD — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) May 26, 2021

Who can see your Space chat/ How to add Speakers

According to Twitter, all Spaces are ‘public’ like Tweets, which means they can be accessed by anyone. They will automatically appear at the top of your Home timeline, where you see Fleets, and each space has a link that can be shared publicly. This also implies that anyone across Twitter can join any space as a Listener. But for speakers, by default Twitter’s Space will always be set to only people that the user “invites to speak.” However, this can be changed.

[Credit: Twitter]

Modify the 'Speaker permissions' once your space has been created. Tap the […] icon, then tap Adjust settings to see the options for Speaker permissions, which include Everyone, People you follow, and the default Only people you invite to speak. These permissions are only saved for this particular space, so any space you create in the future will use the default setting, explains Twitter. One can also sign up for for “reminder notifications” from a scheduled space card in a Tweet.

When the host starts the Space, listeners get the push and in-app notifications automatically. As a listener one can mute any Speaker, while a host can remove, report, and block others in the space. Twitter’s Space’s listening UI ca adapt to any screen size and provides accessibility to transcriptions. Only the Host of Space has the ability to end the audio room discussions.