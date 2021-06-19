How To Use Disney-Style 3D Filter On Instagram, Snapchat? Here's Step-by-Step Guide

Snapchat has released a new Cartoon 3D Style lens that lets users turn their selfies into Disney or Pixar characters. It changes your face into a modern-day princess. Many Snapchatters have used this lens globally, according to the business, and it has been watched over 1.7 billion times, said reports. It can be used with both photographs and videos. You can have fun with this lens, much like many other users, by using it on famous artworks, movie characters, or yourself, perhaps your childhood favourite doe-eyed Disney princess. This filter has certainly captured the attention of social media users and has since gone viral. You, too, can be a part of this trend. Here's how to make the most of the new Snapchat feature.

Disney character filter

In case you were wondering how to get these #PixarFilter selfies: https://t.co/YeVEwx2GLJ pic.twitter.com/z20H3z0II1 — Nandini Yadav (@Nandiniwhy) June 18, 2021

Sorry @MikeSievert it just kind of happened 😂 #PixarFilter doesn’t look too bad on you tho! pic.twitter.com/lRNV7a1Pxy — Terry Conduff (@TerryConduff) June 17, 2021

Now I get why my aunt has been calling me big ears my whole life 😂😂😂 #PixarFilter #BigEars pic.twitter.com/foqIoeWEey — Michelle (@shoegalshell) June 17, 2021

In August 2020, Cartoon Face was released, followed by Cartoon, a more advanced option that monitors your entire face like a Pixar cartoon. The most recent edition is Cartoon 3D style, which has incredible tracking capabilities, allowing you to see how you'd move and look like if you were a Pixar character of either gender.

How to use a 3D Cartoon lens

Step 1: Download the Snapchat application (ensure that it is updated)

Step 2: Go to the camera screen and tap the smiling face symbol to the right of the shutter/camera button.

Step 3: Select "Cartoon 3D Style" from the "Explore" menu and search for "cartoon."

Step 4: Press and hold the camera for a long time to record a video.

Disney princess filter

You may even modify the lens effect by tapping on the screen. Simply save it to your camera roll and share it with your friends or on your Snapchat account. Here are a few user-generated tweets that may help you figure out how to have fun with this filter!

Snapchat introduced a filter last year that ‘Disneyfied' a pet and made it appear ‘cuter.' The filter became a social media sensation, with users adoring it. As more users began to use the filter and post photos of their dogs, you can now try the Disney filter to yourself on Snapchat.

Picture Credit: @TerryConduff/@NorthRoadJane/ @Nandiniwhy/Twitter