Instagram Creators Will Be Able To Add Moderators During Live Streams To Monitor Comments

On March 12, 2022, Instagram annoucned a new feature that lets streamers add moderators. An Instagram live stream moderator will have the ability to turn off comments, remove a specific viewer or multiple viewers from the live stream or report any inappropriate or abusive comments. Creators on Instagram have been waiting for this feature for a long time. For reference, Instagram Live has been around for over five years now.

Meanwhile, a lot of other platforms like YouTube, Twitch and even Clubhouse supports moderators as well. It is important to note that Facebook, which used to be Instagram's parent company (now functioning as a sister company under Meta) allows users to add mods to live streams as well. These mods have additional tools over regular viewers of a live stream as they can remove, report or turn off comments.

Streamers + Mods = Dynamic Duo ❤️



We’re launching Live Moderator on Instagram Live, where creators can assign a mod and give them the power to:



✅ Report comments

✅ Remove viewers from Live

✅ Turn off comments for a viewer pic.twitter.com/S9j7s4dInB — Instagram (@instagram) March 11, 2022

How to choose Instagram moderators?

During their live stream, creators will now be able to choose one of the viewers as the moderator. All they need to do is to tap on the three dots that appear beside the user name and make them the moderator. The moderator will immediately get a pop0-up notification about the same. Thereafter, moderators will be able to turn off commencing, report a comment or remove a particular user from the live stream, as shown in the promotional image.

The Instagram moderation will also help the platform to monetize live streams by improving the overall viewer experience. In the digital age, it takes only one inappropriate comment or tweet to start a brawl between netizens. Hence, moderation of live streams is necessary, be it on any social media or content sharing platform.

In a related update, videos on Instagram will now have auto-generated captions, Adam Mosseri announced via a Twitter post published on March 1, 2022. The new feature will help creators on Instagram, who post videos regularly. Previously, such creators had to add captions manually to their videos, which is a tedious process. Now that Instagram has launched the auto-generated captions feature for videos on the platform, it will save a lot of time for creators.