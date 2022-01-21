Instagram To Test Paid Subscription Features & Allow Creators To Have Paid Followers

Instagram has started testing paid subscriptions on Wednesday in the US, which will allow creators to have paid followers. As per the reports of the GSM Arena, the Subscriptions feature will allow creators to unlock a subscribe button on their Instagram profile and set monthly pricing Instagram Subscriptions aims to help Instagram creators develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits, and once followers subscribe to creators, they receive the benefits of Subscriber Lives, Subscriber Stories, and Subscriber Badges.

Earlier in 2020, Facebook announced Subscriptions to enable creators to make money with the help of their fans, now that same business model has been extended to Instagram, according to the GSM Arena. Instagram Subscriptions will be offered to a select group of creators at first. Instagram has stated that it plans to offer this tool to additional creators in the coming months. Instagram also stated that until 2023, it will not charge creators any fees for these subscriptions, citing its commitment to support the platform's creators.

Rethink "what Instagram really is"

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced last month that in 2022, the social media platform would rethink "what Instagram really is." Mosseri stated that they believe it's critical that people understand how Instagram works if they want to mould it into what they want or what's best for them. He further said that they are pondering who they are, what they value, and what type of change they want to see in the world.

He also stated that one of the platform's aims for the coming year will be to improve the methods by which creators may earn money on the app, according to Cnet. The social media platform began testing modifications to its feed earlier this month, including a return to the chronological structure.

Unknown when Instagram Subscriptions will be available worldwide

It's unknown when Instagram Subscriptions will be available worldwide, but if the testing in the United States goes well, the function should be available in a few months. Right now only ten US creators, including basketball player Sedona Prince, model Kelsey Cook, actor-influencer Alan Chikin Chow, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, and digital creator Lonnie IIV, have been granted access to the new tool during its testing period, according to Cnet.

