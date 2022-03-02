Instagram will not get a dedicated app for iPads in the near future, says Mosseri

Instagram might not get a dedicated application for Apple iPads, at least in the near future. Marques Brownlee, a known technology YouTuber tweeted about the absence of a "proper Instagram app for iPad" on February 27, 2022. And that is in fact true. Running Instagram on an iPad is not as good an experience as it is on an iPhone or an Android smartphone. Further, Apple does not provide a dedicated WhatsApp application for iPads as well. In response to this tweet, the head of Instagram at Meta, Adam Mosseri responded.

Mosseri says that "it's still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we're very heads down on other things." In simpler words, Instagram thinks that the total number of iPad users in the world are not substantial enough for the social media platform to develop a dedicated application for iPad. Mosseri says that Instagram is busy with other things. However, he does not completely deny the possibility of an Instagram app for iPad in the future, as he mentions that "hoping to get to it at some point."

The year is 2022 and there's still no proper Instagram app for iPad — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 27, 2022

Yup, we get this one a lot. It's still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we're very heads down on other things. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 27, 2022

WhatsApp might get a dedicated app for iPads soon

On the other hand, iPad users might soon get a dedicated application of WhatsApp. Last month, the head of WhatsApp Will Cathcart told The Verge that WhatsApp would "love to do it," that is to create a dedicated application for iPad users. Cathcart also told the publication that WhatsApp already has the required technology is already there, hinting that users might see a WhatsApp app on iPad soon.

Having WhatsApp and Instagram for iPad makes sense. Firstly, users pay a premium price to get their hands on Apple's iPads. Hence, they deserve to get the best possible digital experience. Secondly, WhatsApp and Instagram are among the most used communication and social media applications in the world. People are using these applications for both personal and professional purposes. Given that Apple and Facebook are among the largest technology companies, it should not be difficult for them to develop a dedicated WhatsApp and Instagram app for iPads. Stay tuned for more tech news.