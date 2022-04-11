Last Updated:

Jeff Bezos Nods To Elon Musk's Now-deleted Posts Over Changes In Twitter; Paytm CEO Reacts

Jeff Bezos agreed with Elon Musk's idea of converting Twitter's headquarters into a homless shelter, an exchange which caught the eye of Paytm CEO Vijay Sharma.

The hype around Elon Musk joining the Twitter board has fizzled out after the microblogging major’s CEO Parag Agarwal announced that the billionaire has declined to become a member. Earlier on Monday, Agarwal posted a note on Twitter saying that the decision was made by Musk himself after many direct discussions with him. "We have and always will value the input from our shareholders whether they are on our board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input", Agarwal's note read.

Following the announcement, Musk seems to have taken a step back as he has now deleted the tweets he shared on Sunday. The witty tweets suggested major changes via a poll including turning Twitter's San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter since "no one shows up (for work) anyway," Musk had written. In addition to this, he also held a poll over changing Twitter's name by removing the word 'w'. While the voting was going strong, the results would no longer be declared as Musk has now deleted the said tweets after declining to join the company board. 

Jeff Bezos nods to Musk's suggestions; Paytm founder reacts

The world's second-richest man and Musk's rival Jeff Bezos agreed with the Tesla founder's idea of converting Twitter's headquarters into a homeless shelter. "Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer", Bezos wrote in his reply to Musk's deleted tweet. Interestingly, this exchange caught the eye of Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma who shared a screenshot of the conversation. "Jeff joins Elon on Twitter. Which platform in the world can ever pull this off ?", Sharma wrote in his post.

Meanwhile, Musk backing down from joining the board has created quite a shock among his fans who were seemingly excited after Agarwal announced his inclusion last Tuesday. However, As Agarwal said, the tech mogul still remains the biggest shareholder with 9.2% company stake in his possession worth almost $3 billion. 

Tags: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Twitter
