Koo Celebrates Mother’s Day, Launches #MummyYaar Campaign

Saluting the unconditional love, affection and resilience of mothers, Koo’s new campaign this Mother’s Day motivates users to express their gratitude through - #MummyYaar. The campaign captures the dedication and resolve of mothers as they enthusiastically embrace the ever-evolving medium of social media, express themselves in a language of their choice, and connect with like-minded users in this digital era. It showcases mothers as a solid force who strive to achieve the unthinkable, while enhancing the lives of their children and those around them.

In addition to the nostalgic video, Koo has also announced an engaging contest inviting users to share quirks from their mothers’ social media journeys, which had them exclaim “mummy, yaar”. Users have already been creatively Kooing their #MummyYaar moments through memes, videos and posts. Popular celebrities and influencers have also enthusiastically participated in this unique campaign by showcasing their #MummyYaar moments that are being thoroughly enjoyed by users on Koo. Winners of this contest, which is slated to run till May 9, 2022, will be rewarded with exciting goodies.

Said a Koo spokesperson, “Mother’s Day is all about expressing our immense love and gratitude to our dear mothers. We feel social media has never been more friendly towards mothers, and a safe and user-first platform like Koo enables them to freely express their thoughts and opinions in a language of their comfort, and on a topic of their choice. We thought of saluting the spirit of motherhood through #MummyYaar - which celebrates the innocence, affection, resilience and warmth of millions of mothers. Through this campaign, we extend a heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to all mothers out there who are constantly learning new things, actively embracing social media, championing new causes, and inspiring those around them to harness technology for a public good. Wishing all mothers and mothers-to-be, a Happy Mother’s Day.”

About Koo

The Koo App was launched in March 2020 as a multi-lingual, micro-blogging platform to enable Indians to express themselves online in their mother tongue. Koo has been the innovator of language-based micro-blogging. Koo App is currently available in 10 languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali and English. Koo democratizes the voice of Indians by empowering them to share thoughts and express freely in a language of their choice. Among its innovative features, the platform’s translation feature enables the real-time translation of a post across the slew of Indian languages, while retaining the sentiment and context of the original text. This enhances reach and garners greater traction for a user. The Koo App has over 30 million downloads and is actively leveraged by over 7000 people of eminence across politics, sports, media, entertainment, spirituality, and art & culture to connect with their followers in multiple languages.

