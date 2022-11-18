Koo Co-Founder Ready To Hire Fired Twitter Staff; 'very Sad' At Post-Musk Developments

Amid the chaotic situation at Twitter, the homegrown micro-blogging platform Koo plans to hire ex-Twitter employees. Koo Co-founder Mayank Bidawatka took to Twitter and said that Koo will hire some of Twitter's ex-employees as they deserve to work where their talent is valued.

Taking to Twitter, Koo Co-founder Mayank Bidawatka said, "Very sad to see #RIPTwitter and related # to this going down. We will hire some of these Twitter ex-employees as we keep expanding and raise our larger, next round. They deserve to work where their talent is valued. Micro-blogging is about people's power. Not suppression."

The Tesla CEO fired as many as 50% of the workforce globally. Notably, some of the retained Twitter staff resigned after Musk sent an 'ultimatum' email that ordered everyone to be ready for Twitter 2.0 and be ready for a hardcore culture or leave with three months' severance pay. On November 18, the microblogging site announced it was temporarily closing its offices which would be effective from November 17 (local time). The latest order will be effective till next week i.e. November 21.

Earlier, on November 16, Koo announced that it become the second-largest microblogging platform available in the world. It is worth noting that the platform, which debuted in March 2020, passed 50 million downloads and has seen an upward trajectory in terms of growth.

Image: AP, Twitter