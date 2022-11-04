Elon Musk News: Twitter Likely To Charge Users For Sending Messages To Celebrities

Jack Dorsey, who left his position as CEO of Twitter less than a year ago, has at last spoken about the layoffs which affected almost 50% of the firm that he co-founded in the year 2006. As Elon Musk took control of the microblogging platform Twitter, the workforce decreased which further affected thousands of individuals.

Indicating it, Dorsey said in a tweet, “I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.” He even added, “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment.”