Elon Musk News: Twitter Likely To Charge Users For Sending Messages To Celebrities

As Elon Musk attempts to reduce Twitter's reliance on advertisers by expanding subscriptions and cutting costs, he faces resistance from prominent politicians and other public figures. There are now allegations that by conducting the mass layoff he violated federal and state laws.

Musk

08:54 IST, November 6th 2022
More Elon Musk’s parody account with blue tick mark

Amid the ongoing Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition drama, more parody accounts that strikingly resemble Elon Musk's real account surfaced on the Microblogging platform. Notably, all these parody accounts are verified and have a tick mark by the side of the name 'Elon Musk'. One of the accounts even mocks the $8 that Twitter will charge consumers who desire to have a blue tick mark next to their name to indicate a verified account. 

 

08:15 IST, November 6th 2022
Twitter will soon unveil long-form text sharing feature

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently announced that Twitter users will soon be able to include long-form content in their tweets. Musk who newly acquired the micro-blogging site said on Twitter that "Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots." He continued by saying that creator monetization for all types of content will come next.  

 

07:27 IST, November 6th 2022
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey speaks about layoffs, says 'I apologize for that'

Jack Dorsey, who left his position as CEO of Twitter less than a year ago, has at last spoken about the layoffs which affected almost 50% of the firm that he co-founded in the year 2006. As Elon Musk took control of the microblogging platform Twitter, the workforce decreased which further affected thousands of individuals.  

Indicating it, Dorsey said in a tweet, “I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.” He even added, “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment.” 

07:14 IST, November 6th 2022
Elon Musk's Twitter launches $7.99 Blue subscription for Apple customers

The Microblogging platform Twitter has upgraded its iOS app for Apple iPhone customers and now contains the new $7.99 per month Blue subscription. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently taken over the social media site after completing the $44 billion acquisition deal. 

Twitter writes in the Apple App store, “Get Twitter Blue for USD 7.99/month if you sign up now Blue checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.” 

22:24 IST, November 5th 2022
'No choice', says Musk as he justifies massive layoffs at Twitter

Amid massive layoffs at Twitter across the world, including in India, and the subsequent backlash, the microblogging site's new owner Elon Musk on Saturday justified the move, saying there was "no choice" when the company was losing millions of dollars daily.

21:09 IST, November 5th 2022
Musk reminds all once again; 'it’ll cost $8'

 

21:06 IST, November 5th 2022
Notorious Twitter handle with Musk name tweets 'Kamariya Kare Lapalap'; gets suspended

 

20:57 IST, November 5th 2022
Former social chief of Twitter bids goodbye after layoff

Alphonzo Terrell, Twitter’s ex Global Head of Social and Editorial, penned a short note on behalf of his team, which was previously responsible for uploading posts on the official account of Twitter. 

“Wont get to Tweet it, but here it is - the last @Twitter Tweet from my team and I. Love y’all and thank you for the honor of a lifetime #OneTeam,” he wrote. 

 

20:31 IST, November 5th 2022
Elon Musk justifies Twitter layoffs by highlighting three-month severance money to staffers

Twitter CEO Elon Musk defended his decision to cut down the workforce by noting that the laid-off employees will be provided salaries of three months despite the company experiencing losses of over $4 million per day. 
“Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

 

19:38 IST, November 5th 2022
Twitter assures that job cuts won’t impact content moderation on the platform

Despite letting go of a large chunk of its workforce, Twitter has assured that its “core moderation capabilities” remain in place. “Here are the facts about where Twitter’s Trust & Safety and moderation capacity stands today: tl;dr: While we said goodbye to incredibly talented friends and colleagues yesterday, our core moderation capabilities remain in place,” tweeted Yoel Roth, the head of safety and integrity at Twitter.

 

18:19 IST, November 5th 2022
Elon Musk reducing Twitter workforce to prevent $700 million losses in 2023: Report

Sources closely following Elon Musk’s moves as CEO at Twitter speculate that the reason Musk has fired a significant number of the social networking company’s staffers is to avoid incurring losses of about $700 million in the next year, the New York Post reported. 

17:44 IST, November 5th 2022
Users flock to Mastodon as Twitter undergoes changes amid Musk’s takeover

Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has turned the social networking platform disorderly as it undergoes significant changes. According to a report by CNN, multiple users of Twitter have now moved to Mastadon, another social networking service that was created in 2016. 
Mastodon has been able to catch the interest of users with its conversational and news-oriented format which is similar to Twitter.

16:58 IST, November 5th 2022
Elon Musk to charge Twitter users for sending messages to celebrities: Report

In a bid to generate revenue on Twitter, CEO Elon Musk is planning to launch a feature that will require users on the platform to pay money if they wish to send direct messages to prominent public figures, according to a report by The New York Times. 


This comes after Musk acknowledged that Twitter has experienced a significant drop in revenue. "Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists," he said in a tweet.

 

16:33 IST, November 5th 2022
Twitter likely to have lost a million users after Elon Musk’s acquisition

One million users quit Twitter after Elon Musk acquired the platform and became the CEO. According to Christopher Bouzy, who is the founder of bot tracking company Bot Sentinel, “877,000 Twitter accounts were deactivated, and a further 497,000 were suspended between October 27 and November 1." "That’s more than double the usual number," Bouzy wrote on Twitter. 

 

16:01 IST, November 5th 2022
Twitter layoffs pose threat of misinformation ahead of US elections

Experts have voiced concern over the mass layoffs at Twitter, and have warned that significantly reducing the workforce could potentially cause a rise in misinformation and hate speech as the US midterm elections approach. 

Fake news expert Paul Barrett told the Guardian that the sudden drop in staff could turn Twitter into a “Category 5 Hurricane” that will be the breeding ground for election misinformation.

15:30 IST, November 5th 2022
General Motors among the big brands that pulled out from advertising on Twitter

Multiple brands have suspended their paid advertising operations on Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social networking platform. According to Business Insider, the companies include Volkswagen AG, General Mills, General Motors, Pfizer Inc, and United Airlines. 

 

14:23 IST, November 5th 2022
Musk refrains from adding his name in layoff emails to Twitter employees

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has avoided signing layoff memos with his name as he continues to reduce the workforce due to the company incurring losses of over $4M per day. 

According to reports, the layoff memos are signed as "Thank you, Twitter” and do not include the CEO’s name. 

 

13:51 IST, November 5th 2022
Donald Trump Jr mocks ex-employees of Twitter after mass layoffs

Former US President’s son Donald Trump Jr ridiculed Twitter employees that had been fired after Elon Musk’s takeover by sharing a video of a man doing manual labour. 

“Hey Twitter ex employees… Found some jobs for ya,” he wrote as the caption. 

 

12:54 IST, November 5th 2022
Biden criticizes Elon Musk’s move to buy Twitter 

US President Joe Biden called out Elon Musk and said that the Twitter CEO had bought a social networking platform that propagates “lies” at a global level. 
“Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that spews lies all across the world,” Biden said at a fundraiser in Illinois, CNN reported.

12:54 IST, November 5th 2022
‘Trash me all day, but…’ Musk stays defiant on blue tick fee

Elon Musk stayed rigid on the blue tick fee as he told detractors that they could criticize him all day on Twitter, but will have to pay $8 for it. 

 

12:35 IST, November 5th 2022
Elon Musk says he is an ‘alien’ in Twitter thread about conspiracies

After self-identifying as a free-speech absolutist and ‘Chief Twit’, Elon Musk has now titled himself an alien. 
“I’m an alien trying to get back to my home planet,” he quipped on Twitter.

 

12:31 IST, November 5th 2022
Elon Musk’s parody account with blue tick tweets lyrics of Bhojpuri song

An account posing as Elon Musk on Twitter deceived audiences when it switched to Hindi on Twitter on Saturday to share an excerpt from the Bhojpuri track ‘Kamariya Kare Lapalap’.

 

11:32 IST, November 5th 2022
Elon Musk says Twitter could potentially become one of the most valuable companies globally

Twitter chief Elon Musk expressed high hopes for Twitter at the Annual Baron Investment Conference in New York. "I think there is a tremendous amount of potential … and I think it [Twitter] could be one of the most valuable companies in the world," he said.

10:28 IST, November 5th 2022
NAACP urges all firms to stop using Twitter for advertising

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People or NAACP has demanded a complete boycott of Advertisements on Twitter. The President and CEO of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson, who met Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday, released a statement calling all businesses to stop advertisements on the micro-blogging platform.

The statement reader, "It is immoral, dangerous, and highly destructive to our democracy for any advertiser to fund a platform that fuels hate speech, election denialism, and conspiracy theories." It added that racist slurs have increased since Elon Musk took control of Twitter, and conspiracy theories have multiplied. As per the CEO, although Elon Musk's promises during the meeting inspired cautious optimism in them, businesses cannot in good faith support Twitter unless steps are taken to make it a safe platform. The statement noted, "Twitter must earn its advertisers by creating a platform that safeguards our democracy and rids itself of any content or account that spews hate and disinformation."

09:50 IST, November 5th 2022
Elon Musk threatens to name-shame advertisers who are departing Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has threatened to name-shame any Twitter advertisers who would pull themselves off from the microblogging service after the social media platform announced major layoffs. Musk said while responding to a user on Twitter, "Thank you. A thermonuclear name & shame is exactly what will happen if this continues.”

09:41 IST, November 5th 2022
Amber Heard appears to have deactivated Twitter account after Elon Musk takes over

American actress Amber Heard seems to have stopped using her Twitter account after Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired the microblogging platform after completing the $44 million deal. Her feed stated: "This account doesn't exist," and the actor's handle, @RealAmberHeard, is no longer visible. Further, numerous celebrities have declared their departure from the site in the wake of the billionaire's acquisition, including Shonda Rhimes of Grey's Anatomy.

09:06 IST, November 5th 2022
Elon Musk defends mass layoffs, says Twitter losing more than $4 million a day

Tesla CEO Elon Musk defended his move to fire staff from Twitter by claiming that the microblogging service was losing more than $4 million daily. Taking to Twitter, the new owner of the social media platform said, "Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day." He further added that everyone who has left the company has been offered a 3-month severance package, which is 50% over what was legally necessary. 

 

05:10 IST, November 5th 2022
Thousands of Twitter staff lose jobs in mass layoffs

As Twitter made widespread job cuts with Elon Musk taking over the company, thousands of employees lost their jobs, according to the reports. An internal email sent to staff on Friday explained that the mass job cuts were "unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward".

04:37 IST, November 5th 2022
Musk blames 'activist groups' for pressuring advertisers for revenue slump

Elon Musk has blamed "activist groups pressuring advertisers" for a "massive drop in revenue" as he led a mass layoff of the staff.  The billionaire owner of Tesla tweeted that "activists" raising concerns about how Twitter is moderated are "trying to destroy free speech in America".

22:09 IST, November 4th 2022
Musk fires Twitter's entire 'ethical AI' team

Elon Musk has fired Twitter's entire 'ethical AI' team. The 'ethical AI' team's goal was to make sure that the machine learning algorithms are fair and not prejudicial against any group, however, many belive that they were politcally biased and in the name of fairness promoted their own political ideology. 

 

 

 

