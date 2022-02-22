Mark Zuckerberg Announces Global Rollout Of Facebook Reels With New Features

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, on Tuesday, announced the global launch of reels on Facebook in his latest post. Taking to Facebook, Zuckerberg also said that the platform is adding new creative tools to the reels and is launching new monetization tools for its users. "Reels is already our fastest growing content format by far, and today we're making it available to everyone on Facebook globally. We want Reels to be the best place for creators to connect with their community and make a living, so we're launching new monetization tools too", Zuckerberg said in his post.

Facebook reels features

Facebook had launched the reels feature last September in the US, but it has now been made available across iOS and Androids in 150 countries. In his Facebook post, Zuckerberg revealed that users now can create a remix of their reels and even create a reel from an existing story. "We're also building video clipping tools so that creators who publish live or long-form, recorded videos can test different formats", the Meta CEO wrote.

From now on, Facebook users would also be able to share their Instagram Reels as recommended content on Facebook, which would "give creators more visibility and reach. Besides, the platform is also rolling out 'Reels in Facebook Watch' and will let people share public Reels to Stories, Zuckerberg said.

Monetization tools for Facebook reels

Introducing new monetization methods, Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook, "We're expanding tests of new monetization tools for Facebook Reels, starting with overlay ads like banner and sticker ads so that more creators can earn ad revenue, and we're rolling out full-screen and immersive ads between Reels soon".

Facebook had launched reels on Instagram back in 2020 and on Facebook just last year as a competition against the Chinese firm Tik-Tok.

Image: AP/Unsplash