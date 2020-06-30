Mark Zuckerberg Wanted To Remove Trump's Post In 2015 But Facebook Stopped Him: Report

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wanted to remove racist posts by Donald Trump in 2015 who was running for the presidency at that time on Republican party's ticket, according to report by The Washington Post. Media reports suggest that Zuckerberg wanted to remove a video post by Donald Trump in which he had called for a ban on Muslim immigrants, which did not go down well with the Facebook CEO and other senior people in the company. The Washington Post report also states that Zuckerberg wanted to write a post criticising Donald Trump in 2016 after the President announced his plans of building a wall along the Mexican border, but the Facebook founder was stopped by the company, which warned him that it would look like he was taking sides.

The recent report comes amid the raging criticism that Facebook is garnering over its content moderation policy. Mark Zuckerberg on June 27 said that Facebook will flag all posts that break the company's rules and policy but are deemed newsworthy. Facebook was the only major social media company that had not taken any decision related political posts, but now it seems Donald Trump's controversial posts will be labeled ahead of the upcoming presidential election in the United States. Facebook reportedly lost $7 billion after some advertisers decided to not give ads to social media platforms.

Twitter flags Trump's tweets

Twitter Inc has been flagging some of Donald Trump's tweets recently, which according to the company were either 'manipulative' or contained objectionable contents. Snap Inc that runs Snapchat said that it will no longer promote Trump's account in its Discover category. YouTube also terminated some far-right channels from its platform over hate speech violations that included former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke's account. Facebook, however, is the only major social media company left, which hasn't taken any action regarding growing hate content on its platform. Many advertisers including Unilever, Starbucks and Pepsico have decided to pause advertising across social media platforms in wake of them not taking any action to stop hate speech on their platforms.

