Meta Announces Digital Initiatives To Ensure Women Safety On Social Media In India; Read

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) is introducing several initiatives towards the online safety of women across its platforms. The initiatives revolve around combatting the spread of non-consensual intimate images and a dedicated women's safety hub for providing insights on tools and other resources for increasing online safety. Additionally, Meta has also hired the first Indian members in the Global Women's Safety Expert Advisors.

Karuna Nain, Director, Global Safety Policy at Meta Platforms Inc, said, “At Meta, building a safe online experience has been a priority and our commitment and efforts to keep women safe are industry-leading. While we continue to build and invest to ensure online safety, the launch of these initiatives today is another step towards our commitment." Adding to it, Nain says "we are confident that with our ever-growing safety measures, women will be able to enjoy a social experience which will enable them to learn, engage and grow without any challenges.”

More about Meta's safety initiatives for online security of women

Firstly, Mera has released a new portal that is called StopNCII.org. The portal has been announced by Meta to prevent the spread of non-consensual intimate images of NCII. The portal has been created in partnership with UK Revenge Porn Helpline and allows users and potential victims to get their intimate images removed so that they cannot be spread on the social media platform in India or elsewhere. Meta has also commissioned a paper that throws light on measures to address the sharp gender imbalance in social media usage in India.

Secondly, the Women's Safety Hub has been released in India in Hindi and 11 other vernacular languages of the country. The Safety Hub will allow more women in India to access resources and tools that are required for the best use of social media platforms while staying safe. Meta aspired to help millions of Indian women by breaking the language barrier with 11 Indian languages. Besides the online portals, Meta has also appointed Bishakha Datta (executive editor of Point of View) and Jyoti Vadehra (head of media and communications, Centre for Social Research) as the first two Indian members of the Global Women's Safety Expert Advisors.

The Women’s Safety Hub hosts all the safety resources women need when navigating the platform. It includes specific resources for women leaders, journalists and survivors of abuse. Additionally, it also contains video-on-demand safety training and allows visitors to register for live safety training hosted in multiple languages. Developed in consultation with various non-profit partners around the world, the safety hub, besides English, will also be available in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Kannada and Malayalam.