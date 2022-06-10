Meta's Workplace Signs A Huge Deal With McDonald's; 'I'm Lovin' It' Says Mark Zuckerberg

As Meta inked a huge deal with McDonald’s, the fast-food giant, for its employee engagement platform 'Workplace' used for communication, socializing, accessing the training, and other corporate materials, CEO Mark Zuckerberg on June 10 celebrated the Meta-McDonald's partnership. "Celebrating McDonald's joining Workplace with a 20-piece McNuggets, Quarter Pounder, and fries. I'm lovin' it," Zuckerberg wrote on his official Facebook account.

Zuckerberg believes that his firm Meta will engage an estimated 1.9 million McDonald's employees via Workplace as a tool, reports suggest. It is being speculated that by 2021, Workplace had 7 million paid subscribers, although Meta refused to give out the official figure publicly.

McDonald's is using Workplace to strengthen a sense of community. Credit: Workplace/meta

Meta's technological solution for employee engagement at McDonald's

Zuckerberg's digital tool Workplace is a technological solution for employee engagement while they work remotely. It helps the frontline workers and employees remain connected. Workplace From Meta is now officially on the menu at McDonald’s. The company-owned restaurants via Workplace foster employee recognition, information sharing, and more meaningful engagement and support.

"McDonald’s is using Workplace across some markets in company-owned and participating franchisee restaurants to strengthen a sense of belonging, further company values and empower restaurant crew," Workplace announced in a release.

“At McDonald’s, we know the employee experience directly fuels the customer experience—and we are committed to being exceptional in both areas. By offering Workplace as a resource for those at the heart of our restaurants, we and our franchisees can make it easier for crew to grow and succeed in their jobs, and to build deeper, more meaningful connections with their teams," the company said in a statement.

McDonald’s signed the deal with Meta as it is taking important steps toward further enhancing the employee experience, promoting and fostering a true culture of care across the system and providing the opportunities and resources people need to be at their best, the company revealed in a statement.

Mcdonald's is deploying Workplace from Meta to both its company-owned restaurants, as well as the participating franchisee restaurants across global markets.

"This technology solution allows for more meaningful engagement and support, easy information-sharing, and employee recognition that will ensure that teams working at McDonald’s-brand restaurants are armed with all the tools and resources necessary to build and deliver the best employee experience," the fast-food chain brand said.