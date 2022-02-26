Microsoft Store Is Transmitting Malware That Accesses Social Media Accounts: Report

Bad actors are coming up with new ways to infect users' computers. In the past, there have been reports about malware being spread via WhatsApp messages, emails and even Instagram DMs. Now, there is a new type of malware that contains the potential to control users' social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter and more. This malware is currently present on the Microsoft Store and has affected more than 5,000 computers around the world.

According to a report by cybersecurity firm Check Point Research, a new type of malware is out on the loose on the official Microsoft app store. The malware is being transmitted via several infected applications which are mostly games. In the research conducted by the firm, it was concluded that pirated versions of popular games such as Subway Surfers or Temple Run contain the malware.

Bad actors are using SEO poisoning to promote infected apps

These infected applications are appearing higher on the search result on Microsoft Store than the original applications. Bad actors have been able to do so with the help of a technique called SEO poisoning, which involves methods like keyword stuffing and backlinking. After an infected application is downloaded on a user's computer or mobile device and is launched, an algorithm called malware dropper loads in the background.

Accessing the internet, malware dropper downloads the required malware on a device, which can then take access to the social media accounts logged into that device for malicious purposes. The report also explained the use of Electron Bot, which is an SEO positioning malware that helps fake applications to rank higher on search engine result pages. To prevent being affected by the malware, users should not download an application from an unknown source and check the reviews of the application as well.

Most recently, the California-based computer manufacturing company HP discovered a fake Windows 11 installer application loaded with malware. The Windows 11 installer is floating on the internet with RedLine Stealer, a malware that is capable of stealing users' personal information after being downloaded on a computer system. Keep reading to know more about the malware and how it gets into a PC, ergo how can one prevent being infected. Stay tuned for more tech news.

Image: UNSPLASH