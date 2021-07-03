Minecraft Recreation Of The Taj Mahal In 1:1 Ratio Goes Viral

Build The Earth (BTE), a project started in March last year by YouTuber PippenFTS has recreated a beautiful image of the Taj Mahal on the popular game, Minecraft. The recreation, that was shared by BTE in a 1:1 ratio on Reddit has now gone viral. Since their inception, they have recreated various monuments, landmarks, and cities and are striving towards recreating the whole planet via Minecraft.

The official BuildTheEarth Reddit account has made an identical image of the Taj Mahal. With a keen eye for detail and constant rework, its resemblance to the monument is uncanny. The post has received more than 7 thousand upvotes in just one day and Redditors are inquisitive about the building.

About the Build The Earth project

As the world shrunk into solitariness last year, Youtuber PippenFTS came up with building a possibility of building everything from towns, cities to exquisite monuments with the help of Minecraft builders. Each block in Minecraft stands for one meter on Earth. Many players from across the world came together for this project building a community of around 200,000 members. The Build Earth Minecraft community has replicated cities such as London, Singapore, downtown Buenos Aires to the daily headquarters of Apple located in Hong Kong among others. Mods such as Cubic chunk and Terra 1-to-1 are used to create these structures. To help them complete their project, one can add them on Discord, log in to their website, join a team and upload their work on their website. The introductory video of the project is also available on their website.

What is Minecraft and how does it work?

Minecraft is a virtually infinite Sandbox video game curated by Swedish video game developer Mojang Studios. First made public in May 2009, it has now become the best-selling video game of all time with more than 200 million copies being sold. The players explore a generated 3D world to build earthworks, structures, and sites of their own. They may extract raw materials, craft tools, and other times to build the world around them and maintain health. Gamers have relative freedom to maneuver and choose what tasks to perform. In 2014, Microsoft purchased the intellectual property of Mojang and Minecraft for US$2.5 billion.