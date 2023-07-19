Musk Says Twitter To Introduce Feature That Will Allow Users To Publish Long-form Content

Twitter, the popular social media platform owned by Elon Musk, is reportedly working on a new feature that will enable users to publish articles directly on the platform. In a recent reply to a user's tweet about the upcoming tool, Musk revealed that the feature, now known as "Articles," will empower users to share lengthy and intricate content, including mixed media elements. "You could publish a book if you want," Musk said, hinting at the significant expansion of writing capabilities on Twitter.

This move marks a notable departure from Twitter's traditional microblogging roots and reflects the platform's ongoing evolution under Musk's ownership. Already, Twitter Blue subscribers can publish tweets with up to 10,000 characters, a significant increase compared to the 280-character limit for non-Blue subscribers. With the impending launch of the "Articles" feature, users will likely be able to compose even lengthier missives on the platform.

Why is Twitter moving in this direction?

The introduction of "Articles" aligns with Twitter's recent efforts to attract and retain creators on its platform. To this end, the company has explored various strategies, including revenue sharing with Twitter Blue subscribers, a move intended to prevent them from seeking alternatives like Meta's Threads or Substack, the latter of which once featured a Twitter-like tool called "Notes."

While Musk did not provide a specific timeline for the release of the "Articles" feature, Twitter has become known for surprise launches in its recent history. It's possible that the feature may appear on the platform unexpectedly, catching users by surprise.

As Twitter continues to explore new ways to engage its user base and court content creators, the introduction of "Articles" signals the platform's ongoing commitment to expanding its capabilities and providing a diverse range of options for users to express themselves. The new feature is anticipated to spark interest among writers, journalists, and content creators, eager to share longer and more comprehensive narratives with their audiences.