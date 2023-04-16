'New Message From Elon Musk' To Soon Hit Your Notification Bar; Twitter Launches Feature

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has announced that the microblogging service will now let customers subscribe to his account for $4 per month and ask him about anything under the sun. The CEO of SpaceX also disclosed that he will have a debate on Twitter Spaces exclusively for his followers.

Taking to Twitter, Musk said, "Once every few weeks, I will do an ask-me-anything for subscribers only."

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2023

He further stated in the same thread, "And sometimes a discussion on Spaces."

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2023

On April 13, Twitter debuted its Subscriptions function, which is effectively just a renamed version of the Super Follows tool. The business will let users get paid for the content they produce on the microblogging platform via Twitter Subscriptions. Additionally, the platform won't charge the creators anything on what they earn for the initial 12 months using the subscription service.

Twitter aims to 'maximise creator prosperity'

Nearly 70% of the revenue generated by the subscription feature on the Twitter app and 93% of the revenue generated by the web version will go to the creators. Musk noted that users will be able to quit the social media platform at any moment and take their work with them as a way to encourage content creators. Twitter will also promote their content, Musk said. Additionally, he claims that Twitter's goal is to "maximise creator prosperity."

Since taking over the microblogging giant in October of last year, Musk has been working to turn Twitter into a lucrative venture. Under Musk, Twitter introduced the $8/month Twitter Blue membership, which gives users a verified checkmark next to their profile. Additionally, the corporation has begun to wind down its legacy verified programme, which means that even "notable" people will have to pay 8 dollars or risk losing their blue tick.

Musk wants Twitter to become an 'everything app'

This month has also seen a flurry of changes on Twitter, starting with the replacement of the blue bird logo with the Shiba Inu dog from the Doge meme. Later, Musk made the decision to take the letter "w" out of the Twitter emblem at the company's San Francisco headquarters. It was recently discovered that Twitter is no longer an independent business but rather a division of X Corp., a technology company started by the Tesla CEO.

Musk has repeatedly stated his desire for Twitter to become an "everything app," comparable to China's WeChat. It appears that Twitter 2.0 is making every effort to fulfil its owner's goals.