'New Twitter' Will Aim To Optimise Every Minute That A User Spends On Platform: Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Friday said that the platform under him will aim to optimise every minute that a user spends on the micro-blogging platform, and does not regret it. “New Twitter will strive to optimise unregretted user-minutes,” Musk posted.

Currently busy making Twitter faster, Musk has brought back the company from going bankrupt, and is now striving to get profitable. Musk has rescued Twitter from the brink of bankruptcy and is now working to turn a profit. A key goal of the "new Twitter" is to maximise "unregretted user minutes," as Musk put it.

New Twitter will strive to optimize unregretted user-minutes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2022

Internet reacts

As a research scientist and presenter of the Lex Fridman Podcast at MIT in the United States, Lex Fridman, said, "That's a terrific objective for life in general: maximise unregretted minutes."

Nonetheless, not everybody caught on to what Musk was getting at. One of the followers stated, "My IQ is too low for this one." One respondent suggested, "Maximise output when using the programme. Effective use of time. There should be less idle clicking or reading. My best guess is that." Another Twitter user said, "He's trying to tell you that you're going to be full-blown hooked to Twitter soon."



After the micro-blogging network had a global outage on Thursday, including in India, Musk announced that the business had made important "backend modifications" to speed things up. He thinks the microblogging service won't go down but warns that it's not completely safe just yet. Twitter isn't safe yet, but it's also not headed straight into insolvency either. Still, a lot of work to be done," he tweeted over the weekend.



Earlier, as part of his monetisation campaign to salvage Twitter, Musk introduced Blue tick membership, which can be purchased for $8 monthly on the web or $11 monthly via the iOS App Store. Musk has expressed an intention to give Twitter shares to the public at the same $54.20 price per share for which he paid $44 billion.

Musk on Thursday said the company has made significant "backend changes" to make the micro-blogging platform faster, as it suffered an outage globally, including in India. According to him, the microblogging platform is not going to go bankrupt but is not secure yet. "Twitter isn't secure yet, just not in the fast lane to bankruptcy. Still much work to do," he tweeted over the last weekend.