Reddit Down: Why Was Reddit Down? Know what 'Our CDN was unable to reach servers' means

The global forums platform Reddit was down for more than an hour at around 08:00 a.m. IST on August 12, 2021. Reddit's status on Twitter confirmed the same and acknowledged the issues being faced by users, saying that the platform has identified the problem. Down Detector also confirms the same, with as many as 243 reports at peak downtime. While the initial issues seem to be resolved, the cause of the outage is not confirmed by the platform yet. Keep reading to know more.

Users report Reddit Down issue, fixed within an hour

At 07:48 a.m., Reddit status tweeted about the identification of an error, saying “Error rates are elevated and requests are failing. A cause has been identified and a fix is being implemented.” However, the Reddit Status website says that the issue has been resolved at 08:58 a.m. IST on August 12, 2021, after implementing a fix within an hour of the issue.

Identified: Error rates are elevated and requests are failing.



A cause has been identified and a fix is being implemented. https://t.co/mtrTTog6uj — reddit status (@redditstatus) August 12, 2021

Reddit has not announced the cause of the issue. However, the error that it was showing to users says about the content delivery network not being able to connect with Reddit servers. Additionally, the Reddit Status page claimed that the content delivery system or CDN was working fine, and outages were experienced on both mobile and desktop applications. When a CDN is not able to access servers, it does not get any data back from the servers which are to be shown to the user, and hence an error occurs.

Resolved: This incident has been resolved. https://t.co/fCZ5pGWdjg — reddit status (@redditstatus) August 12, 2021

On related news, an outage within the CDN services provided by Akamai caused a massive outage, affecting as many as 9,000 websites around the world that use their content delivery system. The issue was caused to a server bug that affected the services of renowned companies such as Amazon, Zomato, Microsoft, etc.

Is Reddit down right now?

The Reddit down issue was fixed at around 09:00 a.m. IST in the morning, an hour after it was reported. The Reddit down detector is also showing no down reports as of now and the forum seems to work fine. If any such issue happens in the future, users can check Reddit server status to find out whether other users are facing any issues. Stay tuned for getting timely updates on Reddit down issues and related news.