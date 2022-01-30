Last Updated:

Snapchat: How To Get Back Your Snapstreak After It Disappears? Step-by-step Guide

The Snapstreak can go away if the users forget to send a Snap for 24 hours. Following the steps given here, one might get back the Snapstreak on Snapchat.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Snapchat: How to get back your Snapstreak after it disappears? Step-by-step guide

IMAGE: UNSPLASH


Snapchat is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. Last year, the platform crosses the milestone of 300 million daily active users, who are sending millions of photographs or short videos (called Snap) to each other on the application. Another very popular feature of the application is Snapstreaks. The users who regularly Snap each other form a Snapstreak, which reflects as a number alongside the user’s name on the home screen.

However, the Snapstreak can go away if the users forget to send a Snap for 24 hours. For users who have sent photographs regularly to their friends for hundreds of days, losing the Snapstreak can be very frustrating. Thankfully, users can get their lost Snapstreaks back. Apparently, Snapchat allows users to report to the team if they are facing any issue with the application. Using the feature, Snapchat users can report about the lost Snapstreak and they might get it back within 24 hours. While this method does not guarantee the restoring of Snapstreak, it is the best shot a user has.

How to get back Snapstreak on Snapchat?

  • Open Snapchat
  • Click on your avatar on the top left corner of the screen
  • In the menu that opens, click on the top right corner of the screen to open Settings
  • Scroll down to locate the Support section can tap on “I need help”
  • In the support page that opens, tap on “Snapstreaks”
  • Locate the hyperlink that reads “If you feel there was an error, please let us know” and tap on it
  • In the section that opens, select “I’ve lost my Snapstreak”
  • Thereafter, Snapchat will open a form that requires basic detail like username, email address, mobile number, device (on which Snapchat is installed), friend’s username and more
  • Fill out all the details correctly and stay extra cautious while filling out the spaces for user names
  • In the question that asks “Did you see the (hour-glass) icon?” – answer “No”
  • After filling out the form, click on the send button that appears below it
  • To be on the safer side, ask the friend with whom you had a Snapstreak to report as well
  • Wait for a period of 24 hours to check if the streak has been restored 
READ | Snapchat will remind users of their friends’ birthdays with new ‘Birthdays Mini’ feature
READ | Snapchat reaches 100 million monthly users in India, CEO Evan Spiegel informs
READ | Snapchat gets Diwali-themed stickers and AR lenses; Check how to use
READ | Snapchat launches Harry Potter lens to celebrate 20th anniversary of the franchise
READ | Snapchat Republic Day Filters: Here is how to celebrate Republic Day on Snapchat
Tags: Snapchat, Snap, How to get back Snapstreak
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com