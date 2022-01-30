Snapchat: How to get back your Snapstreak after it disappears? Step-by-step guide

Snapchat is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. Last year, the platform crosses the milestone of 300 million daily active users, who are sending millions of photographs or short videos (called Snap) to each other on the application. Another very popular feature of the application is Snapstreaks. The users who regularly Snap each other form a Snapstreak, which reflects as a number alongside the user’s name on the home screen.

However, the Snapstreak can go away if the users forget to send a Snap for 24 hours. For users who have sent photographs regularly to their friends for hundreds of days, losing the Snapstreak can be very frustrating. Thankfully, users can get their lost Snapstreaks back. Apparently, Snapchat allows users to report to the team if they are facing any issue with the application. Using the feature, Snapchat users can report about the lost Snapstreak and they might get it back within 24 hours. While this method does not guarantee the restoring of Snapstreak, it is the best shot a user has.

How to get back Snapstreak on Snapchat?