Telegram Introduces Multiple New Features: Group Video Calls 2.0, Video Messages 2.0, Etc.

Telegram has announced a list of new features and video communication seems to be their main focus. While the UK-based messaging platform launched group video calls last month, the number of viewers that can be a part of the session has been increased to 1,000 viewers. Besides, video messages now have a higher resolution to add extra detail. Among other additions to the application are Video PlayBack Speed options and Screen Sharing with sound. Keep reading to know more about the new features that have been added to Telegram.

Telegram introduced multiple new features

Group Video Calls 2.0

Group Video Calls is a relatively new feature on Telegram and has now received an update for accommodating up to 1,000 viewers. On the official blog, Telegram said, "1000 people can watch anything from online lectures to live rap battles." However, the maximum number of people who can participate and broadcast the video call remains to be 30. The increment in the number of people will benefit the platform as smaller organizations or enterprises could make good use out of it. When the Telegram video call was launched in June 2021, the maximum number of participants that could enter a video session was limited to 30, including the broadcaster or host.

Video Messages 2.0

Telegram has updated the quality of video messages, adding the ability to view a larger and detailed clip. To expand the video clip, a user needs to tap on the video message. Additionally, expanding a video message pauses it and enables users to fast forward or rewind the message. Another feature that has been added to Telegram is the ability to record video messages while audio playback on the device.

Video Playback Speed

Telegram has introduced a feature to control the video playback speed. Users will now have the option to either play a video at 2x or 1.5x the speed or play it in slow motion at 0.5x. Users can press and hold the 2x button on Android devices while playing a video or voice message to switch between 0.5x, 1x, 1.5x, and 2x playback speed. The feature might come in handy for learning and observing complex or educational videos. Additionally, Screen sharing is now possible on 1-on-1 calls with sound from the device.

