Telegram Introduces New Chat Themes, Interactive Emojis And Read Receipts For Groups; Read

Telegram, the London-based messaging application has come up with a new update that includes new chat themes, interactive emojis, read receipts in groups and other features. The update was announced through an official blog post published on September 19, 2021, by Telegram Team. Telegram's user base is on the rise and the developers are constantly adding new features to improve the user experience.

Previously, Telegram had added the ability to add up to 1,000 viewers on a video call, improved video messages 2.0 and video playback speed controls. Another minor update launched on August 31, 2021, which brought the feature of live streams to groups and channels with unlimited viewers, flexible forwarding and trending stickers to the application.

Telegram update brings new chat themes and more

New Chat Themes

The latest update brings "coordination and decoration" for the new Telegram Chat Themes. The application has come up with eight new themes that can be applied to private chats. The new theme features colourful gradient message bubbles, animated backgrounds and unique design patterns. The themes are available in colours including blue, green, pink and with a lower contrast ratio to be used in the night. Both the sender and the receiver can set the tone of a chat according to them and it would help users to differentiate between personal and professional chats. Additionally, these themes will also follow the device's default night mode settings.

Interactive Emoji

Emojis are used heavily across all forms of social media platforms, Telegram included. While animated emojis are fun to send and receive, interactive emoji improves the user experience with a more immersive full-screen effect on selected emojis. Once these emojis are sent to a private chat, the receiver can click on them to see a quick animation effect that also vibrates the phone. If the chat is open on both the sender's and receiver's smartphones, then both of them will see the effect together.

Read Receipts in Small Groups

A WhatsApp-like feature, the read receipts for small groups will allow users in a group chat to see whether their message has been read by other members or not. To indicate the same, a double tick will be displayed along the messages and users can also see who in the group has read or seen the text.

Record Live Streams and Video Chats

According to the official blog post by the company, "Telegram hosts millions of communities that can create live events for unlimited viewers. Whether it's a once-in-a-lifetime concert or an everyday algebra class, admins can now record Live Streams and Video Chats to publish them for those who missed the live version. Admins can start a recording right from the Live Stream or Video Chat menu – with options to record Video and Audio or Only Audio. To record a video, choose an orientation for the final video file, Portrait or Landscape. After you finish recording or end the broadcast, the file is instantly uploaded to your Saved Messages."

(Image: Telegram.org)