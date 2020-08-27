TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer Quits Amid Trump's Threat, Cites 'changes In Political Environment'

Amid reports of uncertainty and US President Donald Trump's looming threat, TikTok Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer on Wednesday quit the company citing 'sharp changes in the political environment', according to agency sources. This comes a day after TikTok announced that it was ready to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over US President Trump’s executive orders. According to agency sources, General Manager Vanessa Pappas will take over the post as TikTok's CEO on an interim basis.

“In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for. Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company,” said Mayer in a letter, cited by a news agency.

TikTok files lawsuit against Trump

On August 24, TikTok accused Trump administration of “furthering the president's anti-China political campaign". It said that the US government’s actions were not based on solid evidence and facts. The video app company filed a lawsuit at the federal court in California against the Commerce Department, President Donald Trump, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that questioned President’s “impermissibly banning" of the business and sought to overturn his executive order. "We are shocked by the recent Executive Order, which was issued without any due process", TikTok said in a statement.

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has been given a deadline till September 15 to sell its US operations to a US firm, amid apprehensions of cybersecurity risks and data harvesting. Microsoft has expressed interest in taking over the video-sharing app's operations in the US. Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns. It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury", Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.

(With Agency Inputs)