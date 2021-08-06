Tinder To Add Audio And Video Chat Features To Its App, Group Live Video Also Included

The California-based dating app called Tinder is going to launch a couple of new features in their mobile application. The new features will be focused to provide a better online dating experience to users amid the Covid-19 pandemic. During its Quarter 2 earnings reveal, Tinder put forward its plan to improve the online dating application with a new audio and video chat feature. Keep reading to know about what Match Group has in mind for its dating applications.

Match Group observes profit over last year

Match Group Inc, the company that owns dating applications including Tinder, recently revealed its Quarter 2 earnings. The company's net income for the second quarter of 2021 stands at $140.9 million, from $74.9 million at the same time last year. Additionally, the total revenue of $707.8 million is up from $555.4 million last year. In a letter to shareholders, the company said, "We are seeing a strong recovery in the US and improvement in Europe as well, but important markets for us such as India, South Korea, Brazil and Japan are further behind on the COVID recovery curve."

Acquisition of Hyperconnect unlocks advanced video and audio chat features

During the event, Match Group also mentioned that it is planning to bring audio and video chat features, including live group videos to several brands owned by the company (applications like Tinder). These features will be developed in a few months and launched to several platforms over the next 12 to 24 months. The developments are coming after Match Group's acquisition of Hyperconnect, the popular social networking company. Hyperconnect, the Korean app maker, was bought by Match Group for a whopping $1.73 billion.

Previously, Tinder was spotted testing a video chat feature called Tinder Mixer. The technology owned and used by Hyperconnect will allow Match Group to implement live streaming and other video capabilities in its applications. In a public statement, Shar Dubey, the CEO of Match Group of companies, mentions the type of features users can expect in the coming time. As mentioned, the features will include AR features, self-expression tools, conversational AI, and a number of what we would consider metaverse elements, which have the element to transform the online meeting process.