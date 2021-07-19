Tumblr owner Automattic to buy podcast app called Pocket Casts

Automattic, the parent company of a microblogging website called Tumblr and website-creator tool called WordPress is planning to acquire a podcast application Pocket Casts from public radio groups including NPR and BBC Studios. Along with it, Automattic is also looking for ways of incorporating Pocket Casts multi-platform nature into its blogging tools. Co-founders Philip Simpson and Russel Ivanovic will remain in charge of the podcast app post the acquisition.

Automattic to buy podcast app called Pocket Casts

Pocket Casts makes it easier for users to discover podcasts

The official WordPress blog post related to the development reads, "We’re excited to announce that Pocket Casts will be joining Automattic, the parent company of WordPress.com. More than 80M people in the US listen to a podcast weekly, and this critically acclaimed podcast app(Pocket Casts) makes it easier for fans to discover podcasts and customize their listening experience." However, Automattic has not disclosed the amount to be paid for the deal.

Automattic will integrate Pocket Casts into its blogging and microblogging apps

Automattic also reveals their plans of implementing Pocket Casts with WordPress as both of them use really simple syndication, or RSS feeds. "As part of Automattic, Pocket Casts will continue to provide you with the features needed to enjoy your favorite podcasts (or find something new). We will explore building deep integrations with WordPress.com and Pocket Casts, making it easier to distribute and listen to podcasts." Inferring from a statement on the official blog post, users will be able to add a podcast subscription block pattern to their WordPress website.

Pocket Casts offers a wide array of user-friendly features

Pocket Casts as a podcast application is quite popular in the US. It offers features like trim silence, volume boost, speed playback, sleep timer, standalone playback for Apple Watch, and personal media storage. Additionally, Pocket Casts comes with advanced search and discovery tools, including an episode feature that allows a user to look for a particular topic or special guest they want to listen to. The interface has been designed for audio-based content and is easy to use. Pocket Casts also allows users to listen to content across multiple platforms including Android, Web, macOS, Windows, Android Auto, CarPlay, watchOS, Alexa, iOS, and Sonos. Stay tuned for more tech news.