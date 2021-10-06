Twitch Data Breach: Hackers Leak Source Code, Creator Payouts & More Info

The Amazon-owned streaming platform, Twitch recently gained a lot of attention after its servers were hacked. Because of this recent twitch hack, a lot o sensitive data including source code for the company’s streaming service, an unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios and details of creator payouts have now been released online. The hack was first picked up by The Verge they confirmed that the data was leaked as inside a 125 GB torrent file. The file was uploaded by the 4chan messaging board and the 125GB file claims to have all the sensitive data from Twitch.tv.

Here is a complete list of data that was leaked because of this recent Twitch.tv hack. Read more to know about the Twitch Hack data leak.

What information was leaked from this Twitch Hack?

3 years worth of information abou the creator payouts on Twitch has been released.

The entirety of twitch.tv, “with commit history going back to its early beginnings.”

The leak also had the source code for the mobile, desktop, and video game console that can be used for the twitch clients.

The files also included a code related to proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by Twitch.

Data about an unreleased Steam competitor developed by Amazon Game Studios.

Important information about known Twitch properties like IGDB and CurseForge.

Twitch’s internal security tools were also leaked.

More about the recent Twitch hack

The twitch hack file has been titled “part one,” which could hint that moe data is yet to be revealed to the public. Recent reports from Video Games Chronicle confirms that the developers at Twitch are aware of the hack but, have decided to not inform its uses about it till now. The hack does not give direct access to the Twitch users’ password or address information but there is a possibility that it can be accessed using the source codes or any other data leaked online. Nothing has been confirmed officially by the online streaming platform but an official statement is expected to be released soon. Till then, the users can keep ay eye out for any updates about the hack on Twitch's official social media platforms.