Twitter allows text selection for selected Android users, might release the feature soon

One of the most awaited features on Twitter is making its way to Android users. The micro-blogging platform is finally adding to the ability to copy text from within tweets. The feature was spotted by known app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who shared a screenshot of the same on her Twitter handle. Keep reading to know more about the new Twitter feature for Android users.

As seen in the screenshot shared by Jane Manchun Wong, a part of text from her old tweet is selected with options on the screen for copying, posting or selecting all the text. As and when the feature comes out, it should be very beneficial for Android users who are active on the platform and often find themselves in need of copying some text from their old tweets. Have a look at the screenshot attached in the tweet below.

Twitter for Android is finally working on the ability to select text on Tweet pic.twitter.com/xoqYwc7aeL — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 2, 2022

Android users will be able to select text from tweets

Twitter has lacked a text selection feature for years and users have also come up with a way to bypass this limitation. By using Overview Selection, users can copy and paste text from any screen, including Twitter and hence, this feature is widely used for taking text from Twitter. However, the senior technical editor at Esper, Mishaal Rahman says that Overview Selection is only available for a few Android smartphones, including the Google Pixels.

At this point, it is important to note that iOS users can already select, copy and paste text from tweets. Nevertheless, the text selection for Android users might be rolled for more users in the coming time. In related news, Twitter might be planning to charge for TweetDeck, making it a paid feature. Up until now, users have been able to use the social media dashboard for managing their Twitter accounts.

According to researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is working on a new sign-up page for TweetDeck. The researcher has shared the Twitter sign up page that could be used for the service in future. TweetDeck might become a paid feature that will be exclusively available to Twitter Blue subscribers according to the code she has discovered. The code discovers whether a user has a subscription to Twitter Blue and if not, it redirects them to the sign-up page.