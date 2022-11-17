Twitter Boss Elon Musk Says He Lost 13 Kg, Reveals Weight Loss Secret

Twitter boss Elon Musk remains in the headlines for his activities on social media, which include sharing bizarre memes, cryptic phrases, and sometimes thought-provoking questions. But this time, the Tesla CEO is in the spotlight for a different reason. On Twitter, the billionaire revealed that he has recently lost around 30 pounds (13 kg).

The speculation was confirmed by Musk after a Twitter user took to the microblogging site and shared a post that said, "You've lost a tonne of weight, Elon! "Keep up the fantastic work." The Twitter user also posted two pictures of Space X's CEO in the tweet, showcasing his weight loss transformation. Responding to the same tweet, Musk wrote, "Down 30 lbs!"

You’ve lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work! 💯💗 pic.twitter.com/uJhdxWUWqB — ✨Chicago✨ (@chicago_glenn) November 16, 2022

Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

When another Twitter user asked the secret to his weight loss, Musk revealed that he has been using a combination of fasting, limiting the consumption of "tasty food," and taking the diabetes medication Ozempic/Wegovy to stay in shape and stay healthy.

"Fasting + Olympics or Wegovy + no tasty food nearby," he tweeted.

Soon, people started congratulating him on Twitter for his transformation journey. One user took to the comment section and wrote, "Congrats E! That's awesome." While another person said, "It can be a tough road, but keep at it, and you'll get there!"

A few months ago, Musk said that he had lost 9 kg after making some changes to his lifestyle. He said that he had been fasting periodically on the advice of a good friend. "On the advice of a good friend, I've been fasting periodically and feel healthier. "The Zero Fasting app is quite good," he wrote on Twitter. He also confirmed that he has been lifting weights.

Chaotic as well as dramatic takeover

It is worth mentioning the platform witnessed several twists and turns since the very first day when Musk proposed his intention to buy a 100 per cent stake in Twitter. Initially, it was believed that the deal involving the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms was settled impassively. However, much of the drama played out on Twitter itself, with Musk raising questions about the fake accounts. He often took to Twitter to lament his decision to acquire the platform.

Image: Twitter/@Chicago_glenn