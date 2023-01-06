Twitter Cyber Security At Risk As More Than 200 Million Email Addresses Leaked: Report

Hackers stole the email addresses of more than 200 million Twitter users and posted them on an online hacking forum, reported The Guardian, citing a security researcher on Wednesday.

The data leak was reportedly targeted at exposing the real-life identities of anonymous Twitter users and making it easier for criminals to hijack Twitter accounts, the experts warned, or even victims’ accounts on other websites. “Bad actors have won the jackpot,” said Rafi Mendelsohn, a spokesman for Cyabra, a social media analysis firm focused on identifying disinformation and inauthentic online behaviour.

Since 22 July 2022, threat actors and data breach collectors have been selling and circulating large data sets of scraped Twitter user profiles containing both private (phone numbers and email addresses) and public data on various online hacker forums and cybercrime marketplaces, according to reports.

“Previously private data such as emails, handles, and creation date can be leveraged to build smarter and more sophisticated hacking, phishing and disinformation campaigns,” added Mendelsohn. The leaked records also include Twitter users’ names, account handles, follower numbers and the dates the accounts were created, according to forum listings reviewed by security researchers and shared with CNN.

What do the leaked records contain?

Troy Hunt, a security researcher, said Thursday that his analysis of the data “found 211,524,284 unique email addresses” that had been leaked. The Washington Post earlier reported a forum listing promoting the data of 235 million accounts.

Some reports suggested the data was collected in 2021 through a bug in Twitter’s systems, a flaw the company fixed in 2022 after a separate incident in July involving 5.4 million Twitter accounts alerted the company to the vulnerability, reported CNN.

The breadth of the leaked data could allow malicious actors or repressive governments to connect anonymous Twitter handles with the real names or email addresses of their owners, potentially unmasking dissidents, journalists, activists, or other at-risk users around the world, security researchers warn.

The account data could also be valuable to hackers who can use the information as part of password-reset attempts and account takeovers. The risk is particularly high for individuals who use the same account credentials on Twitter as they do for other digital services such as banks or cloud storage, researchers said, because hackers could take information gleaned from the leak to pry open user accounts elsewhere, reported CNN.

(With agency inputs)