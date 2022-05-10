Twitter Down Again: Users Experience Widespread Outage, Report Log-in Issues

Microblogging site Twitter was down for a brief period early Tuesday morning with users reporting issues while logging into their accounts.

"Tried logging into my account just a while ago and got a page showing a cute poodle in a chair claiming my page did not exist. Tried logging in again and BAM...here I am. Is anyone else having trouble with #TwitterDown?" wrote one of the users shortly after the site began functioning.

User reports indicated that Twitter was having problems since 6 AM IST as per DownDetector. The site was back on by 7 AM. Most reported problems included 88% Website 7% App and 5% Server Connection.

Though this was not the first Twitter outage, such incidents leave netizens wondering where to report issues when the site is down. As soon as the microblogging platform was back up, many users reacted by saying, "where do people go to ask if Twitter is down, lmao."

@Twitter twitter site on desktop is down because I see a dog on chair background #TwitterDown — Matt React (@mattreactionz) May 10, 2022

Twitter is down. I got nervous for a second--I thought censorship in the Philippines has started#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/WUHgoDIggv — b | GBGB May 9 (@bluehourbb) May 10, 2022

#TwitterDown I don't even see the dog. Not nice, not nice at all pic.twitter.com/Im08lDlO4D — Miscelánea 🏳️ (@miss_elania) May 10, 2022