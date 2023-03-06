Twitter Down Again! Users Unable To View Image & Video Content On Micro-blogging Platform

Twitter has apparently suffered another outage in India as well as other countries as several users complained of facing trouble loading image and video content on the microblogging site. Users are also unable to embed the tweet.

According to DownDetector, many users from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Patha, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities reported Twitter outages. Over 1,300 complaints were reported as of 10:37 pm.

On Trying to embed a Tweet, an error shows, "Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information."

One person said, "Twitter's got a case of the blues - links and attachments not showing up on mobile and web. Get well soon, Twitter! We're all hoping for a quick recovery. @Twitter #TwitterDown #TechIssues."

Another tweeted, "Whoa, the #trending feed looks problematic... Is #TwitterDown or #didTwitter go on a vacation without telling anyone? I'd hate to be the comms guy at #TwitterHQ right now. Hmm, #sinceTwitter is down, I guess I'll go outside and #touchgrass.

This comes five days after the last outage which occurred on March 1 afternoon when users were unable to access posts on the timeline.