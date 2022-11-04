Last Updated:

Twitter Down Once Again? Multiple Users Face Issues Logging In & Accessing Feed

In an unforeseen development, many Twitter users across the world including India reported problems with the microblogging website. Here are the details.

Twitter

In an unforeseen development on Friday, many Twitter users across the world reported problems with the microblogging website. This comes amid the upheaval at Twitter following its takeover by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. Many people complained that they were unable to log into Twitter and access feeds. When the feed page loads, some users came across a popup which read, "Something went wrong, but don't worry - try again". As per reports, the outage started around 3 am and saw a relatively big spike around 7 am but was restored later. As per Down Detector India, the Twitter outages in the last 24 hours shows an exponential increase. 

Here are some Twitter reactions on the outage: 

 

