Last Updated:

Twitter Down Time Updates: Check If Twitter Servers Have Been Fixed Or Not

Twitter users have been facing some issues while using a web browser to access the platform. Here is all the information about this recent Twitter outage.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
twitter down

IMAGE: UNSPLASH


Twitter has been one of the most used social media communication platforms available out there. Since the entire system is online, the community does come across server downtimes and random errors while trying to access Twitter. Recently, several users reported facing issues while accessing Twitter using a web browser. Developers at the American microblogging platform had already fixed this issue after seeing a Twitter outrage about their servers being down for selected users. Here is all the information on the internet about Twitter downtime. Read more 

Is Twitter down?

Plenty of Twitter users have started posting about this recent server malfunctioning. They claim that the issues were faced after Twitter Users tried to log into their accounts using a web browser. According to  Downdetector, the internet started blowing up the platform with these Twitter server complaints at 1.15 pm. Some have also reported logging in issues while using their phone apps. A Twitter user named, @mariaamsal wrote, “hey besties, does anyone know why I cant login into Twitter on the app?? this pops up when i try to login. please help, i don’t want to use safari”. This Twitter Outrage has also been reported by users from countries including the US, UK, Australia and Japan. The developer has not released anything official about this issue but it seems like the issue might be fixed soon. Try to restart the device and the internet connection for fixing this issue. Here are some other fan reactions to this recent Twitter downtime issue. 

How to download videos from Twitter?

Apart from this, the users have also been searching for ways to download videos from Twitter. Twitter follows its Copyright rules very strictly thus these Twitter users might need help from third-party sites and applications to download videos. 

READ | Twitter stops Blue Badge Verification Again; Check how to verify your accounts
  • First, open the Twitter video that needs to be downloaded 
  • Then search for Save Tweet Vid or Twitter Video Downloader website on your web browser
  • There is no specific requirement to use these two sites. One can even find a similar website and follow the steps. 
  • Then they need to go back to the Twitter post and copy the entire URL
  • After opening  Save Tweet Vid or Twitter Video Downloader website, all they need to do is paste the URL there 
  • This will give the users an option to download the video directly in their gallery
  • The users can also install similar applications on their device and follow the same instructions mentioned above 

READ | Netizens roast Twitter on Twitter after microblogging site's Chirp font update
READ | Arsenal memes and 'Arteta out' go viral on Twitter as Gunners lose 2-0 against Brentford
READ | Top 10 Headlines: ECI's website hacking case; Twitter restores Rahul's account & more
READ | Afghan Indian Embassy's Twitter handle 'hacked' says press secy after tirade against Ghani
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND