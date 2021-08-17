Twitter Down Time Updates: Check If Twitter Servers Have Been Fixed Or Not

Twitter has been one of the most used social media communication platforms available out there. Since the entire system is online, the community does come across server downtimes and random errors while trying to access Twitter. Recently, several users reported facing issues while accessing Twitter using a web browser. Developers at the American microblogging platform had already fixed this issue after seeing a Twitter outrage about their servers being down for selected users. Here is all the information on the internet about Twitter downtime. Read more

Is Twitter down?

Plenty of Twitter users have started posting about this recent server malfunctioning. They claim that the issues were faced after Twitter Users tried to log into their accounts using a web browser. According to Downdetector, the internet started blowing up the platform with these Twitter server complaints at 1.15 pm. Some have also reported logging in issues while using their phone apps. A Twitter user named, @mariaamsal wrote, “hey besties, does anyone know why I cant login into Twitter on the app?? this pops up when i try to login. please help, i don’t want to use safari”. This Twitter Outrage has also been reported by users from countries including the US, UK, Australia and Japan. The developer has not released anything official about this issue but it seems like the issue might be fixed soon. Try to restart the device and the internet connection for fixing this issue. Here are some other fan reactions to this recent Twitter downtime issue.

Lol all my games that are using twitter to login are failing

what's happening yo XD — キャット@周回地獄 (@blazingkz) August 17, 2021

oop i think twitter is down i cant log in through the app pic.twitter.com/bRd8WvVKQR — 🗯 (@spunkpob) August 17, 2021

How to download videos from Twitter?

Apart from this, the users have also been searching for ways to download videos from Twitter. Twitter follows its Copyright rules very strictly thus these Twitter users might need help from third-party sites and applications to download videos.