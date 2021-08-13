Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari Shunted Out Of India; To Operate In New Role From US

In a major development, Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari was shunted out to the United States amid the micro-blogging platform's ongoing controversies with Congress and matters related to the compliance of the new IT rules. In a written response to Republic TV on Maheshwari's new role, Twitter informed that he will now head Revenue Strategy and Operations of global emerging markets and will be based out of the US.

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari shunted out

Twitter has not issued an official statement on the matter yet. Meanwhile, Yu-San, Twitter Vice President for Japan, South Korea and Asia Pacific (JAPAC), thanked the outgoing MD for his services.

Thank you to @manishm for your leadership of our Indian business over the past 2+ years. Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide. Excited to see you lead this important growth opportunity for Twitter. — yu-san (@yusasamoto) August 13, 2021

Twitter vs Congress

Recently, Twitter has been facing protest from Congres leaders and supporters after the microblogging platform removed former party president Rahul Gandhi's tweet after being alerted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). Last week, Rahul Gandhi had shared a picture of the kin of a minor rape victim, revealing their identity.

The US-based microblogging site, on Thursday, also suspended the official account of the Indian National Congress party for "violation of rules". The grand old party claimed that the microblogging site is acting under government pressure. Congress' social media head Rohan Gupta had said that handles of AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar were also blocked.

Manish Maheshwari has also been at front of a faceoff between Twitter and the government of India after Uttar Pradesh Police included him in an FIR filed against the company regarding the Ghaziabad fake hate video case. The Ghaziabad Police had summoned Maheshwari on June 24 in connection with FIR lodged against nine persons, including Twitter, Twitter India and Maheshwari for failing to remove the video showing attack on an elderly man. According to the Police, the circulation of clips resulted in violence in the state. The Karnataka High Court had quashed the UP Police notice. In reply, the UP Police moved to the Supreme Court, challenging the interim order.