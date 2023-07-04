Twitter Introduces New TweetDeck, Makes User Verification Mandatory

Twitter on Tuesday launched TweetDeck 2.0 - a new and improved version which makes user verification mandatory. The change will take place in 30 days, the microblogging app said in a tweet.

Features of new version

In the new updated version, TweetDeck would be offering a more convenient Twitter experience by letting them view multiple timelines in one easy interface. This would have many features to help get the most out of Twitter. With this update, one could manage multiple Twitter accounts, schedule Tweets for posting in the future, build Tweet collections, and more. Talking to Twitter, Twitter Support wrote, "We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck." With the tweet, they have also shared the link to the new TweetDeck.

Right now new features include:

A sign-on flow that helps you set up your TweetDeck experience the way you’d like to. You can also include existing columns from the standard TweetDeck version in your TweetDeck Preview experience.

A Tweet composer that lets you create threads and add photos, videos, GIFs, polls, or emojis to your Tweets, including scheduled Tweets.

Advanced search helps you find the content you're looking for.

Tweet order so you can view top Tweets or latest Tweets first in columns.

Decks that let you organize your columns into groups for cleaner workspaces.

A Column Creator that offers a more intuitive way to create columns, and includes the ability to “Search Twitter” from within the column. Create column types like profile, topics, explore, events, moments, and bookmarks.

Video Docking allows you to watch a video while performing other functions like accessing content in the same column, and changing Decks.

Further, as per the press release, they will be working to make improvements to the Teams feature and would be sharing more information about those updates as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the Twitter CEO tweeted and wrote, "To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we've applied the following temporary limits, verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day, unverified accounts to 600 posts/day, new unverified accounts to 300/day."

FAQs about TweetDeck

Q- Will the user be able to migrate all of my saved searches, columns, and lists into the new version of TweetDeck?

Ans- The user will have the option to copy their search, list, and profile columns into the new TweetDeck. This is a one-time option to copy this information into the new TweetDeck.

Note: If the user switch between the current and the new version of TweetDeck, changes the user makes in one version will not carry over to the other.

Q- Does TweetDeck 2.0 work on mobile and all screen resolutions?

Ans- TweetDeck is not available on mobile, and the user needs a viewport resolution greater than 500px in width and 500px in height to access the new version of TweetDeck.

If the user's browser window is below 500 px in width and height, they would see a notification that TweetDeck is not available on a mobile device, and they won't be able to access the new version of TweetDeck.

Q- Can the user add more than one Twitter account in the new TweetDeck?

Ans- The user can add multiple accounts into TweetDeck with the Account Switching feature when they click on their Profile icon, and then select Add an existing account. This feature lets the user toggle between their accounts as they would on Twitter.com and their Twitter app.

Q- Is Account Switching the same as TweetDeck Teams?

Ans- Account Switching is different from TweetDeck Teams which lets the user share access to their accounts without needing to share passwords.