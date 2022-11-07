Twitter Invites Employees 'mistakenly' Fired By Elon Musk Back To Work: Reports

The mass layoffs initiated in the Twitter office seem pretty chaotic as the company is now calling back those who were fired by ‘mistake’. According to multiple media reports, some of the employees laid off amid a rejig in the company have been called back as the management now realises that their contributions might be too valuable to lose. This comes after reports suggested that Elon Musk, who bought the site for $44 billion last month, plans to cut about half of the workforce comprising 7,500 workers.

Casey Newton from the Platformer revealed in a tweet that the company invited the employees via an official email and requested to relay this information to those who might be interested in coming back to work.

In a recent tweet by Musk, he revealed that firing employees is necessary as the company is losing roughly $4 million every month. "Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day", the billionaire tweeted. "Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required".

Jack Dorsey apologies for mass layoffs

Meanwhile, founder and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologised for the mass layoffs saying the company's size grew too quickly under his management. "Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," he said.

The layoffs began last week and Twitter sent a company-wide email wherein “workers were instructed to go home and not return to the offices on Friday as the cuts proceeded". "We recognise that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward", the email further read.