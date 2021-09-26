Twitter is working to improve video quality on the platform, read details

For a long time now, Twitter's average video quality has been an issue for users. The microblogging site compresses the video when it is uploaded by a user for easy transfer over the internet, as it takes less bandwidth to watch a video with lower quality. However, since other social media platforms are now providing the option to upload and watch high-quality videos on the platform, Twitter seems to be catching up.

On September 25, 2021, Twitter Support (the official account for updates regarding Twitter) posted an update about improvements in video qualities on the platform. The tweet informed users about the change in video quality, and that videos will appear less pixelated for a better watching experience. Following the tweet, users will be able to watch better quality videos on Twitter, as thousands of video shorts are uploaded to the platform daily.

Some good news: we’ve made updates to improve video quality.



Starting today, videos you upload to Twitter will appear less pixelated for a better watching experience. pic.twitter.com/lJPI14PVRV — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 24, 2021

Twitter videos to get better in quality after removing a pre-processing stage

According to The Verge, Twitter will remove a pre-processing step in the video uploading process. The microblogging platform will remove a step that essentially splits videos into smaller parts for ingestion on the internet which may cause a loss in quality. The publication also reported that the changes announced are not yet supported in Twitter Media Studio. Even after the update, the videos do not appear to be as high-quality as those on popular streaming platforms Twitch or YouTube. Further, Twitter is also said to be working on including video playback speed on the platform.

Twitter is also testing Super Follows, a new monthly subscription service so that the creators can charge the subscribers for access to exclusive content. Currently, the Super Follow feature is available in the US and Canada and will be rolled out to other parts of the world soon. Twitter is also testing Communities to help users find and connect with others who share similar interests as them. It is starting with a few initial Communities and will roll out more in the future. Alongside, safety mode and filtering unwanted speech is also something that the microblogging platform is working on.

(Image: Unsplash)