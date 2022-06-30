Twitter Launches Tweeten As Replacement For TweetDeck; Will Work On Both Windows And Mac

In a key development, microblogging major Twitter announced Tweeten App as a replacement for its TweetDeck feature for Mac and Windows users. For the unversed, TweetDeck is a social media dashboard app that allows users to manage multiple Twitter accounts at once. Just like other Twitter apps for Android, iOS, and the web, the TweetDeck app also permits users to send and receive threads or tweets on the microblogging platform. Back in the day, the app was independent, however, in due course, Twitter acquired it. Currently, TweetDeck is only available for macOS, as a Chrome app and as a web app.

Given that TweetDeck for Mac will only remain active till July 1, 2022, Tweeten comes in as a replacement on both Windows and Mac. Essentially, Tweeten is a new version of TweetDeck for the power users of the platform. While Tweeten has all the features provided to users via TweetDeck, some of its aspects are even better, For instance, Tweeten offers a lot more customisation options than TweetDeck did.

An overview of Tweeten

As mentioned in the official announcement post, Tweeten offers a more powerful, column-based interface that assists users in keeping a track of all the developments on Twitter, without hitting the refresh button. With Tweeten notifications, users get real-time updates on the topics they follow. Additionally, users can interact with tweets directly from the notifications, select custom notification sounds and even mute them.

Tweeten also comes with a built-in GIF search bar that allows users to search for GIFs via Giphy and add them to their tweets and replies. Then the app is equipped with an advanced search and filtering system that lets users track the exact thread or query they want. Apart from this, all the features that were present on TweetDeck, including multiple accounts management, scheduled tweets, advanced search and activity tracking are available on Tweeten.

Tweeten features

Improved customization

Emoji picker

Videos downloader

Filters for the following topics

Allows people to use the old @replies system

Regular updates

Touch Bar integration for Mac users

On what platforms is Tweeten available?

Starting today, Tweeten will be available on Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7 and macOS. Additionally, it is also available as a Chrome extension. The link to download the Tweeten app is given on the official website: https://tweetenapp.com/. While TweetDeck is retiring for macOS as well, users who want all the features of the app should download Tweeten.