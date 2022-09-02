Twitter 'One Word' Tweet Trend: What Is It And How It Started; All You Need To Know

A massive series of one-word tweets recently surfaced online and created a massive buzz on the Internet. Numerous businesses and organizations have joined the one-word tweet trend leaving the users speculating about where it originated from. From Sachin Tendulkar to NASA, the list of artists and organisations joining the trend has been increasing by leaps and bounds. Have a look at some of the popular tweets along with details about where they actually emerged from.

One Word Tweet trend: From where it all began?

While the netizens still speculate about the origin of the trend, it allegedly began when an American train service provider named Amtrak took to their official Twitter handle and tweeted a single word ‘trains’ on 2 September 2022 at 12:30 AM while describing themselves. Soon after the tweet emerged online, it took the internet by storm and garnered around 20,000 retweets with numerous other organisations tweeting in a similar manner.

trains — Amtrak (@Amtrak) September 1, 2022

Even the American organisation NASA joined in by tweeting ‘Universe’ along with many other notable companies and businesses namely Starbucks, Google Maps, WWE, and ICC among others.

The list also included Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who tweeted ‘cricket’ while the US President wrote ‘democracy.’

Moreover, the Marvel movie Deadpool's Twitter handle also joined the trend by just tweeting ‘deadpool’ and left the Marvel fans in delight. Take a look at some of the popular tweets that left the netizens amused.

cricket — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2022

democracy — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022

universe — NASA (@NASA) September 1, 2022

wrestling — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2022

coffee — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 1, 2022

maps — Google Maps (@googlemaps) September 1, 2022

cricket — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2022

Earlier, Twitter announced that they were testing the edit button which is set to roll out soon for all the Twitter blue subscribers. In an official tweet, Twitter wrote, "if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay".

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

Image: Twitter