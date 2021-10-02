Twitter Reacts To Conditional End Of Nigeria Ban Following ‘productive, Respectful’ Talks

The social media platform Twitter has said that it is looking forward to being reinstated in Nigeria following “productive” discussions with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. According to BBC, a Twitter spokesperson on Friday, 1 October, said that the social media website continues to engage with the Nigerian government, and is committed to charting a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria. The spokesperson added that the discussion with the Nigerian government have been “respectful and productive,” and Twitter is now looking forward to seeing the service restored “very soon”.

Twitter’s statement follows President Buhari’s announcement that the months-long ban on the social media website will be lifted, but only after certain conditions are met. On Friday, Buhari announced that he has ordered the lifting of the ban on Twitter provided certain conditions are met. He stated that the suspension of the micro-blogging website will be lifted if Twitter follows national regulations.

Buhari directs conditional lifting of Twitter ban

Addressing the nation on the country's independence day, Buhari said that after the government announced the suspension of Twitter in the country, they contacted the government to resolve the issue, according to ANI. Buhari added that the Presidential committee was set up by the government in order to engage with Twitter.

"Following the extensive engagements, the issues are being addressed and I have directed that the suspension be lifted but only if the conditions are met to allow our citizens continue the use of the platform for business and positive engagements" Nigerian President was quoted as saying by The Punch, a Nigerian daily.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the telecommunications companies will grant access to Twitter in Nigeria if they pay taxes and follow "national security and local content on the social network", according to AP. Even though he did not explain how the plan will be executed, he mentioned that they must ensure that the companies use the platform to "enhance the lives of our people".

It is worth mentioning that the Nigerian authorities had banned Twitter’s operation in the country on June 5 two days after the microblogging platform deleted a post of Buhari. In the tweet, Buhari had threatened to treat separatists "in the language they will understand", according to The Associated Press. The authorities have refuted the claims that the deletion of posts is the reason for banning Twitter. While banning Twitter, the government said, "the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence".

(With inputs from agencies)

