Twitter Releases ALT Badges And Image Descriptions; Here's How It Works

On 8 April 2022, the microblogging platform Twitter launched two new features that will allow users to see more information about images on the platform. Called the ALT badges and exposed image descriptions, these features were released to 3% of Twitter users last month as a test. Keep reading to know more about the new Twitter features.

For the uninitiated, image descriptions help algorithms and AI-based systems to understand the components of an image in a better manner. Adding a description to any image is important to increase its visibility and at the same time, filter the image from forums where it is not required or might instil a feud. Image descriptions also come in handy for several news media agencies and fact-checking organisations.

How to upload an image description on Twitter?

Upload an image on Twitter

Click on Add description underneath the image

Enter the image description of the image in the text box. As an example, the Twitter Support website showcases the image of a white mug and its description reads “a small white mug with a tiny loop handle, with a shot of deep brown espresso and a light brown crema on top.”

For uploading image descriptions, users will have a limit of 1000 characters.

Once done with the description, click on save. An ALT badge will appear in the bottom left corner of the image.

Tweet the image with a description. Once done, the image will be visible to people along with a description.

Twitter allows Android users to copy text from within tweets

In related news, one of the most awaited features on Twitter is making its way to Android users. The micro-blogging platform is finally adding to the ability to copy text from within tweets. The feature was spotted by known app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who shared a screenshot of the same on her Twitter handle. Keep reading to know more about the new Twitter feature for Android users.

As seen in the screenshot shared by Jane Manchun Wong, a part of text from her old tweet is selected with options on the screen for copying, posting or selecting all the text. As and when the feature comes out, it should be very beneficial for Android users who are active on the platform and often find themselves in need of copying some text from their old tweets.

Stay tuned for more tech news.