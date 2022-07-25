Twitter security breach impacts 5.4 million users, data available for $30,000: Report

In recent times, cases related to system breaches and data leaks have been rising constantly. Last year, in August, as many as 478 million T-Mobile users were affected due to a security vulnerability. This year, we've seen and heard about numerous data leaks that didn't even spare tech giants like Samsung and Nvidia. Now, a report claims that information of millions of Twitter users is available for sale on the internet.

Security breach affects 5.4 million Twitter users

As per a report by AppleInsider, a hacker is selling data of 5.4 million Twitter users for $30,000. Apparently, the hacker took advantage of a security vulnerability from earlier this year. The microblogging platform even awarded the discoverer of the issue with a $5,040 award. However, either the issue was not fixed in time or the hacker was too quick in extracting the data from millions of users.

As per Restore Privacy, the data that is available for sale was acquired by manipulating the security vulnerability. The firm reached out to the seller, confirming that the database is up for sale for the aforementioned amount on Breach Forums. It contains publicly available information such as username, phone numbers and corresponding email addresses. However, the leaked data does not contain passwords to Twitter accounts, which is a relief.

Twitter reports quarterly loss depsite increase in number of users

In related news, Twitter reported a quarterly loss Friday as revenue slipped even as its number of users climbed. The social media company's latest quarterly earnings figures offered a glimpse into how the social media business has performed during a months-long negotiation with billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over whether he will take over the company.

The company lost $270 million in the April-June period after revenue slipped 1% to $1.18 billion, reflecting advertising industry headwinds, as well as uncertainty over Musk's acquisition bid. The number of daily active users rose 16.6% to 237.8 million compared with the same period a year before. Twitter chalked up the gains to “ongoing product improvements and global conversation around current events."