Twitter Users Complain Of Losing Followers Days After Parag Agrawal Takes Over As New CEO

Days after Twitter got a new CEO of Indian origin, Parag Agrawal, Twitter users have been complaining of losing followers. On Thursday, many Twitter users took to the platform, seeking answers from Twitter for losing a large number of their followers suddenly.

While the tech giant has neither acknowledged nor responded to any of these complaints, it is being speculated that a reasonable explanation for the same must be that the social media platform might have removed inactive accounts from the platform.

Twitter users complain of losing followers

Twitter users went into a frenzy on Thursday, as many of them lost as many as 2,000 followers in a day. While expressing his displeasure on the incident, a user wrote, “I've now lost an additional 100 followers in the last few minutes taking the total to 400. Why is Twitter so pathetic? I generally kept quiet all these days not to make it about my personal count and stuff but today it has crossed all limits!” While another one wrote, “Lost 400 followers in the last 5 minutes suddenly. Kuch gadbad hai kya?”

Besides, a third went on to complain and said, “Lost 16000 followers suddenly..@paraga Should i.just deactivate my account! Do reply. Thank you”

I've now lost an additional 100 followers in the last few minutes taking the total to 400.



Why is Twitter so pathetic???



I generally kept quiet all these days not to make it about my personal count and stuff but today it has crossed all limits!!! @TwitterIndia @paraga — Sridhar Ramaswamy శ్రీధర్ రామస్వామి ✋🇮🇳 (@sridhar1085) December 2, 2021

My #Twitter Followers Dropping In नवाबी Style ! — Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya (@mohitbharatiya_) December 2, 2021

People's followers count on Twitter be like : pic.twitter.com/agOWeFfS7Z — Nisha 🦋 (@Its__Nisha) December 2, 2021

Scenes at Twitter Headquarters after successfully deducting everyone’s followers 😏 pic.twitter.com/WXFndefuXs — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) December 2, 2021

I just lost 130 followers @TwitterIndia @Twitter — Ra Hul BiROHAR (@RahulBiroharInC) December 2, 2021

In its first big policy change, a day after Parag Agrawal took over as the Chief Executive Offer, Twitter on Tuesday banned the sharing of private media without permission. Detailing the new policy update on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter said that there are growing concerns about the misuse of media and information as a tool to harass, intimidate, and reveal the identities of individuals. Given that personal media, such as images or videos, could potentially violate a person’s privacy, Twitter asserted that from now onwards it would take action on a Tweet that contains unauthorised private media.

Jack Dorsey makes way for India-born Parag Agrawal as Twitter CEO

The India-born Parag Agrawal was named as Twitter CEO after Jack Dorsey emptied his chair and resigned on November 29, making way for his successor. Agrawal, a former IIT Bombay student, had joined Twitter in 2011 and worked his way to becoming the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) by 2018. He is also an alumnus of Stanford University where he studied Computer Science and earned a PhD in Philosophy. Besides, the new Twitter CEO has also given his services to companies like Microsoft and AT&T.

