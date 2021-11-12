Twitter users on web will now see full-size images, platform removes auto-cropping

In the latest update, Twitter is removing the crop from its web version. From now on, users on the web version of Twitter will see images as they were uploaded by a user, without a crop. The update was released for Android and iOS earlier this year wherein the platform stopped cropping into images to show previews in the feed. Apparently, the auto-cropping algorithm deployed by Twitter did not focus on the main subject of the image, creating chaos.

While uploading an image, users will see an accurate preview and the image will not be formatted after being uploaded to the micro-blogging platform. It also means that images will occupy more space in a user's feed, be it on the web or on the mobile platform. The crop applied by Twitter's algorithm often removed the main subject of the image out of the preview, which was only visible after opening to the full image by tapping or clicking on it.

Twitter will display full-size images on the web version

The need for changing the auto-cropping algorithm on Twitter was raised after a social media backlash that took place last year. It was reported by some users that the auto-cropping algorithm of Twitter allegedly focussed on white faces over black images, generating biased previews. Twitter immediately took the issue into consideration and said that the auto-crop algorithm was not biased. However, the platform removed the feature. As a result, images are now available in their full size on Twitter's web and mobile version (both Android and iOS). The tweets attached below are in order, wherein Twitter replied to a thread from earlier this year, announcing the removal of the crop from Twitter web.

