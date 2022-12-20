Twitter Users Question Elon Musk's Silence After Millions Vote For His Removal As CEO

Elon Musk's ideology of 'vox populi, vox dei' seems to be redundant for now as he is yet to make his decision if he will step down as Twitter CEO.

Musk conducted a poll on the site asking if he should continue as the Twitter head or step down, making way for someone else. Out of 1,75,02,391 votes, 57.5 per cent were in favour of Musk stepping down whereas 42.5 per cent votes were for his continuation as the boss.

Now that the results are out, the billionaire is taking relatively longer to follow the path of democracy unlike his previous polls of reinstating former US President Donald Trump's account as well as other suspended ones. Musk's silence has not gone unnoticed and Twitter users have now started calling him out for ignoring the results.

Twitter users question Musk

As if Musk's silence was not enough, his speculation of bots taking turning the poll against him has made Twitteratis question him even more. A tweet compared the number of likes in Trump's poll to Musk's future as Twitter CEO suggesting that the bots might have hijacked the voting, to which the billionaire replied, "Interesting".

Very interesting when you compared the number of votes versus the number of likes on the tweets.



Did bots brigade the Elon poll yesterday? @elonmusk https://t.co/kLnm540itw — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 19, 2022

This, however, failed to convince the users about the same as they underscored Musk's previous claims of eliminating bots and spam accounts from Twitter. "Sir I thought you killed the bots already? (sic)", wrote one user whereas another tweeted, "He lost the vote, and doesn't want to accept the results (sic)."

Sir I thought you killed the bots already? https://t.co/Fym1pqLYVk — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) December 20, 2022

He lost the vote, and doesn't want to accept the results. — AntMan (@AntJou) December 20, 2022

The poll is closed and the people have spoken. Accept it. — Steve Wang 🇺🇸 (@StevenZWang) December 20, 2022

I voted for you Elon to step down. I dont need to 'like' the poll after I voted. — kiko rustia (@kikorustia) December 20, 2022

I neither liked not retweeted. I'm no bot! pic.twitter.com/k2kQd5ZmPt — A Promised Land. (@Njuguna_Kiuna) December 20, 2022

So many excuses after losing that poll! — Syed Kazmi (@SMahmoodKazmi) December 20, 2022

Many Twitteratis countered the argument of fewer likes on the poll saying they only clicked the 'yes' or 'no' option and that doing so does not make them a bot.

Notably, there were also several users who said that verdict cannot be trusted as Musk is now a “deep state enemy” and one even suggested that only Twitter Blue users must be allowed to vote. Responding to the idea, Musk wrote, "Good point. Twitter will make that change."