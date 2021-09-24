Twitter Working On New Monetisation Features For Platform, Read Details Here

On Thursday, September 23, 2021, Twitter has announced that it will add a bunch of new features for improving conversations and monetisation opportunities for creators. With the global rollout of Tips and improvements to Twitter Spaces, the microblogging platform is all set to the conversational layer of the internet. Head of Consumer Product at Twitter, Kayvon Beykpour has said in a virtual briefing that the platform will provide opportunities for everyone to speak freely and form an open society.

About monetisation on Twitter, Beykpour says that "A lot of people on Twitter have built significant followings, and we see a huge opportunity to provide these people with an outlet to earn additional income, directly from the people who appreciate and value their content the most. We believe this also can serve as a powerful, economic incentive to increase healthy discourse on the platform." Further, Twitter is also looking to expand the limit of expression set to 280 characters on the platform.

A new program for Space hosts will provide financial and technical support to creators

Product Lead for Creator Monetisation at Twitter, Esther Crawford has also mentioned that in the next few weeks, the microblogging platform is about to launch a new program for Spaces hosts. The program is designed to give technical, financial and marketing support for emerging audio creators who are passionate about the live audio format and are interested in creating recurring programming on spaces. Additionally, Twitter will also allow the recording and replaying of sessions conducted on Spaces.

Super Follows on Twitter will allow users to charge a subscription fee

Twitter is also testing Super Follows, a new monthly subscription service so creators can charge for access to exclusive content made for the subscribers. Currently, the Super Follow feature is available in the US and Canada and will be rolled out to other parts of the world soon. Twitter is also testing Communities to help users find and connect with others who share similar interests as them. It is starting with a few initial Communities and will roll out more in the future.

Safety mode and filtering unwanted speech is in works too

Talking about the 'Safety Mode', Twitter Product Lead for Conversational Safety Christine Su said the platform wants to reduce the burden on people dealing with disruptions, and so it had recently introduced this feature. "It's a new safety feature to auto-block accounts similar to the ones you've blocked already, so you don't have to do all the work. We're testing this safety feature with a small group on iOS, Android, and Twitter.com, beginning with accounts that have English-language settings enabled," she said.

Twitter Product Lead for Conversational Safety Christine Su noted that Twitter is exploring new ways people can filter out unwanted speech in their replies -- stopping targeted name-calling or emojis. "This is a concept for now, but we'll keep you posted on how this exploration may evolve...Soon, you'll also be able to remove yourself from a convo that you don't want to be in. The person who @mentioned you won't be notified that you've quietly left the thread," Twitter said.