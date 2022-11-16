'Welcoming Back Ligma And Johnson', Says Elon Musk As He Rehires 2 Twitter Employees

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been firing employees from his company who publicly criticise him on social media or are not in support of his views and ideas for the company. However, On November 16, the billionaire shared a picture on Twitter where he himself is posing with two other people with a caption that said, “Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson!” Further, in the next tweet, he added that it is “Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes.”

This is some kind of stunt by Musk as he has been coming back at the Twitter trolls or the people who have been criticizing his decision to sack Twitter employees. There are several videos and images that went viral in which two men carrying boxes were seen standing near the entrance of Twitter’s San Francisco building, claiming to have been laid off by Musk. The once richest man in the world had even come up with a witty reaction to the whole prankster episode by tweeting, “Ligma Johnson had it coming.” Days after Musk's new tweet about rehiring made netizens furious, however, some netizens also cracked up over the surprise twist in the story. Here is the tweet and the reactions :

Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson! pic.twitter.com/LEhXV95Njj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

you really have nothing better to do with your time? — Jeff (@ChicagoPhotoSho) November 15, 2022