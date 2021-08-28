What happened to Technoblade? Minecraft Youtuber reveals heartbreaking illness

Popular Minecraft content creator and streamer Technoblade has been diagnosed with Cancer. While he uploaded his last video on YouTube on June 22, 2021, his absence from the platform left more than eight million subscribers in doubt. On Saturday, August 28, Technoblade uploaded another video titled "Where I've been" where the content creator revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

What happened to Technoblade?

The Minecraft creator said that he was doing well and feeling productive in the month of June 2021, and was trying to close business deals, focussing on generating better content for his subscribers. However, he experienced pain in his right arm during the last few days of June and decided to take a break in order to recover. In due course, he noticed that his shoulder was swelling up and assuming that a bone had broken, he went to the medical facilities. In his video, Technoblade says that "they performed a couple of scans and told me the reason my arm hurts is that I have cancer." While viewers were happy to see him upload another video, the news took them by surprise.

While informing viewers about his absence, Technoblade said in his video that "I was actually being really productive in July, I was getting so much work done. I was filling out paperwork, making business moves, working on merchandise, buying new equipment to make new videos because I really wanted to increase the rate at which I was making videos." He added after informing that he has been diagnosed with cancer that "that really couldn't have gone worse. I feel a bit silly talking about this with Minecraft in the background. "

What type of cancer does technoblade have?

While informing the viewers about his illness, Technoblade did not mention what type of cancer does he have. However, he has a tumour in his right shoulder and is already getting chemotherapy for the same. He has already gone through one round of chemotherapy and before his next round, he wishes to play more games and make more videos for his viewers. In this announcement video, Technoblade seemed to be in high spirits. His real name is Dace and he is 22 years old.