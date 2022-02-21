What Is Truth Social And How To Create An Account On Donald Trump's Social Network?

Former American President Donald Trump has launched his own social media platform named Truth Social after he was barred from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube earlier in 2021. Trump's app is now available for download on the Apple app store and the application is expected to hit Android app stores soon.

Earlier last week, Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. had shared a screenshot featuring the ex-POTUS' first post on Truth Social, from which, it can be derived that the platform is very much similar to its microblogging competitor. Just like Twitter, Truth Social allows its users to follow other users and topics with options to like, reply and share a post with followers. However, it is pertinent to mention here that the platform is unavailable for access to Indian users as of now.

Time for some Truth!!! pic.twitter.com/jvyteDb5gW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2022

What is Truth Social?

The application is the brainchild of Donald Trump, who pitched the idea of Truth Social to stand against the "tyranny of the tech giants" who have "used their unilateral power to silence dissenting voices in America." With his statements, Trump was targeting social media giants like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, that banned Trump in the aftermath of the Capitol riots which ensued on January 6, 2021. The platform will be led by fellow Republican Representative Devin Nunes, who is the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

How to create an account on Truth Social?

After downloading the application, users will come across a page asking them to sign in or to create a new account.

If you choose a new account, you will be asked to enter your birth date. It is worth noting that the application can be accessed only by those above 18 years of age.

Feed in the email address and password when asked, which would then be validated through a verification mail.

Following the verification, enter your username and password to create a new account.

Notably, the application is currently putting its users on a 'waitlist'. "Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist. We love you, and you're not just another number to us. But your waitlist number is below", the app says. After creating their account, users will be shown their number on the waitlist. The app has been automatically downloaded on some iOS devices as it provided the option of pre-order after Trump announced to launch his own platform last October.

Image: AP